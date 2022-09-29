Both Loganville Christian Academy and Athens Christian School were looking to the other as a means of gaining any kind of momentum to try and salvage what has been a disappointing 2022 season to date.
At game’s end it was the visiting Eagles (2-3) who flew back to Athens with a rather easy 45-7 victory.
The Lions dropped to 1-5 with their four region games still left to play. The game was moved up 24 hours due to concerns about Hurricane Ian.
Trailing 31-0 at halftime, LCA moved inside the ACS 20 before turning the football over on downs.
The Lions did get on the board on a 6-yard run by CJ Dockery with 2:37 left in the third quarter. Cater Smith made the PAT.
The Eagles answered quickly by retuning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
ACS took the game’s opening series and moved 66 yards for the first points of the night. The Eagles added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 9:50 still left in the opening quarter.
Athens Christian forced a three-and-out and then blocked a punt to take over again first and goal at the 6. A fumble quickly ended the second scoring threat, however.
LCA once again had to punt and the Eagles found the endzone this time on a 6-yard run with 5:08 still on the first quarter clock.
The wheels continued to come off for the Lions as they fumbled the football back on the first play of their ensuing possession. Beginning at the LCA 30, Athens Christian added a 40-yard field with just under three months to go in the opening quarter.
Loganville Christian gained some offensive traction late in the first quarter picking up three first downs before being forced to punt.
ACS added another touchdown despite being called for 25 yards on penalties on the series. A failed conversion left the score at 24-0 with 9:07 still left in the first half.
Another touchdown for the Eagles, this time from a yard out, made the score 31-0 with 5:31 still left before the break.
LCA is off next week while ACS travels to Oglethorpe County.
