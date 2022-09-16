Loganville Christian jumped out to an early lead against Strong Rock Christian School but couldn’t maintain the momentum, ultimately falling 35-14 against the home team as they lost for the third straight week.
The Lions started quickly, scoring the first two touchdowns of the game.
Up 14-0 early in the second quarter, however, the Lions were unaware they’d done all the scoring they’d manage in the game.
Strong Rock would start chipping away at the Lions’ lead, scoring a touchdown midway through the second quarter, then tying the game with 4:10 left in the half.
Strong Rock would take the lead before halftime, going up 21-14 with only 1:14 left in the quarter, and that was all they needed.
Strong Rock would tack on two more scores in the second half, but LCA was unable to catch up, losing another road game.
LCA will be on the road again next week, playing Lake Oconee Academy as they try to right the ship and find another win.
