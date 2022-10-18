In baseball, it’s called the shift. In football and basketball, it’s a double team.
The point is to negate an opponent’s strength.
In the recent Georgia Independent Athletic Association volleyball championship game, Heritage, Loganville Christian Academy’s opponent, deployed the triple block in which they placed three players at the net to defend a single player.
It’s a highly unusual tactic borne out of desperation. And when most teams faced the Lady Lions this fall, they were in desperation mode. That’s because so few had an answer for Jordyn Towns, the 6-foot-6 middle hitter who was among the most dominant players this year, not just in the state, but nationally.
She ended her season tops in Georgia and 24th in the nation in kills, which is when a player makes a shot that goes unreturned, either by hitting the floor or off an opposing player.
“It was the first time we’d seen it all year,” said LCA head coach Mark Dossett of the defensive maneuver. “But it really didn’t matter because Jordyn could still hit over them. It also left open a lot of space for our other hitters. It’s really just a case of pick your poison.”
Early on in the match, LCA took advantage of the open court. It worked in the first set, which the Lions won, but became less effective in the second, with Heritage tying the match at one.
With the state title on the line, Towns took over, hitting over, around, and through Heritage defenders to help the Lady Lions sweep the final two sets and the championship.
She finished the match with 11 kills, just one under her season average.
“I just decided to power through those last two sets,” Towns said.
Towns concluded the season with 502 kills, giving her 1,239 in an illustrious career that will continue next year at the University of Alabama.
She originally committed to Notre Dame and had a visit planned to Texas A&M. But at a club tournament last spring, Alabama was on hand to see another recruit and discovered Towns.
“They stayed the whole tournament and watched me,” Towns said. “Then I went on a visit and fell in love with it. It just felt like where I needed to be.”
Towns overwhelming size gives her an instant advantage, and it’s what’s immediately striking about her. But what makes her Division I material is her athleticism.
“She’s really mobile for someone her size,” Dossett said. “She’s an amazing athlete.”
It should come as no surprise.
Jordyn is the sixth Towns sibling to play a sport at LCA. It all began with her half brother Daniel Miller, a 7-foot post who led the Lions to three basketball championships before moving onto the next level, where he played for both Georgia and Georgia Tech and eventually the European basketball league.
He was followed by brothers Joseph (6-foot-8) and Caleb (6-foot-9), who made their own marks on the hard wood before giving way to sisters Abigal (6-foot), a basketball and volleyball standout, and Joshua (6-foot), a football star.
All have advanced to play on the college level, although Miller and Jordyn are the only ones to reach Division I.
“I’m sure Alabama will work with her, strengthen her swing, clean up a few things,” Dossett said. “But I know she’ll be able to step right in a have an impact. She’s definitely an SEC-level athlete.”
