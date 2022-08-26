LOGANVILLE — Big plays on both sides of the football helped The King’s Academy spoil the 2022 home opener for Loganville Christian Academy.
The visiting Knights (1-0) used three first half interceptions and a power offense to take a 34-7 win against the Lions (1-1).
The King’s Academy opened the scoring after forcing LCA to turn the football over on downs at the Knight 34 to start the game.
Kyle Mullenix caught a 21-yard pass from Will Johnson with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
LCA eventually answered after an 8-yard run by Kaden Reid with 10:23 left in the first half. Connor Lawley added the PAT.
Loganville Christian had quality starting field position in the first half but could not manage any more points.
Kyle Giddens and Kylan Frayer split the duties at quarterback for the Lions.
It was all The King’s Academy from that point as the Knights from Woodstock used a 69-yard run by Mikey Kriegbaum and two interceptions to set up more offensive points
The King’s Academy added a fourth quarter touchdown on another scoring catch by Mullenix. The scoreboard stopped functioning in the second half so it was not possible to know the time of the fourth quarter touchdown.
Brian Barolette had a fumble recovery for LCA and Lawley recoded a sack.
The Lions are off next Friday before playing Social Circle at home on Sept. 9.
