CJ Dockery

LCA freshman CJ Dockery (23) stiff arms a The King’s Way special teams player on a big kickoff return in the second quarter Friday night. 

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

LOGANVILLE — Big plays on both sides of the football helped The King’s Academy spoil the 2022 home opener for Loganville Christian Academy.

The visiting Knights (1-0) used three first half interceptions and a power offense to take a 34-7 win against the Lions (1-1).

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.