Loganville Christian Academy visited Kells Stadium to take on the Knights of The King’s Academy but came away with their first loss of the season, falling 27-13.
LCA had hoped to avenge last year’s loss to the Knights, when they dropped the game this time last year 34-7, but sadly for the Lions, history repeated itself as they Lions once again were unable to get their gameplan going against the rival Christian academy.
