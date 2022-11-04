Loganville Christian had an outside chance of making the playoffs with a win against Lakeview Academy and for a half, it seemed within reach.
Loganville Christian had an outside chance of making the playoffs with a win against Lakeview Academy and for a half, it seemed within reach.
But the Lakeview Lions pulled away late to snuff out the LCA Lions’ postseason hopes with a 52-34 win.
LCA started strong at home, taking an early lead against Lakeview to claim a thin 21-17 advantage going into the locker room at halftime.
The two teams continued to trade scores throughout the third quarter, with Lakeview edging out the Lions by quarter’s end to claim its own shaky lead, up 31-28.
But the fourth quarter was all Lakeview, as the Lions’ last lone touchdown fell short of the visiting team, which piled up points to overwhelm the Lions with three more touchdowns over the course of the final period to win easily over the home team.
LCA ends the season with a 2-8 record and a region tally of 1-3.
