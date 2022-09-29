The hard-luck Hurricanes of Monroe Area lost another close game to a ranked opponent Thursday night at the Purple Pit.
Stephen County’s Colton Bartmas hit a 29-yard field goal with 1 second left to lift the Indians to a 27-24 Region 8-AAA win over Monroe Area on the Hurricanes homecoming night.
The loss drops Monroe to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in region play. It was the third loss to a ranked team in the closing seconds. They lost a four-overtime game to Loganville 45-39, a 29-20 loss to No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian and then Thursday’s loss to Stephens County, which came in ranked 9th in AAA.
Monroe Area Coach Kevin Reach said mistakes hurt his team.
"We made too many mistakes. The holding penalty was big. If we don't get it, we're nearly at midfield in the final two minutes," Reach said. "We also gave up too many big plays.
"Our good players are playing good and playing hard. And, we can still win out and win the region. We're still in the hunt."
Monroe led 17-7, then gave up 17 straight points to fall behind 24-17 as Stephens County’s Javion Gordon had a monster game. Gordon rushed for 159 yards and caught four passes for another 55 yards, including a 23-yard screen pass from Ben Stowe late in the third quarter to make it 24-17.
Monroe tied it at 24 with 6:02 left after quarterback Jeremiah Alexander drove the Hurricanes 78 yard s in 10 plays. Alexander hit three passes, including a 48-yarder to Russell Hundley. He then got a 4-yard TD pass to Hundley for the score. Ricky Valdivanos had the tying kick.
Monroe got the ball back with 3:23 left but a big holding penalty wiped out a first down run by Alexander. Monroe had to punt out of its own end zone. A 19-yard punt return had Stephens in field goal range at the Monroe 26.
They to the 12 in five plays to set up the winning kick by Bartmas, who also had a 25-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
Alexander was 9-of-14 for 125 yards passing and added 34 rushing. Darrion Manuel had 94 rushing yards that included a 67-yard TD run.
There was a touchdown for each team in the first five minutes.
Stephen s got the first score after blocking a punt that went out at the Monroe 16. Gordon scored on a 5-yard run.
Monroe answered with a 66-yard drive. Jeremiah Alexander hit Jeremy Alexander for an 18-yard pass to get the Hurricanes going.
On third-and-1, Alan Jones ripped off a 34-yard run to the four. Jones scored on the next play. Valdivanos kick tied the game at 7.
Stephens County picked up three first downs to reach Monroe 33. It stalled after three incompletions resulting in a turnover on downs.
The stop inspired the offense with Darrin Manuel roaring to a 67-yard run for a go-ahead touchdown. The kick made it 14-7 with 5 23left in the quarter.
The Canes got the ball back and moved into scoring territory. They settled for a 31-yard field goal from Valdivanos for a 17-7 lead with 11 20 left in the second quarter.
Stephens County got some plays from quarterback Ben Stowe. One was a 12-yard run to go with two pass completions of 23 yards to set up a 25-yard field goal by Barthum. The kick made it 17-10 with 34 seconds left in the half.
Down seven, Stephens County Javion Gordon took control of the game in third quarter. His 42 yard run on the first possession of the third quarter. It led to an 8-yard touchdown pass from
Then after a Monroe punt, Gordon had a 22-yard run to start a second drive and this one gave the Indians the lead. It came on a 23-yard screen to Gordon who through four Monroe tackles. The kick made it 24-17 with 2:12 left in the quarter.
