Blake Raffield

Blake Raffield tries to stay on his feet as a Prince Avenue defender pulls him to the turf in a close, hard-fought loss against the Wolverines. 

 Brett Fowler | Special for the Tribune

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo led two fourth quarter drives to lead the No. 1 ranked in 1A Wolverines to a 29-20 win over Monroe Area at Akins Stadium Friday night.

Prince Avenue improved to 3-0. For Monroe it was another tough loss to fall to 1-3.

