Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo led two fourth quarter drives to lead the No. 1 ranked in 1A Wolverines to a 29-20 win over Monroe Area at Akins Stadium Friday night.
Prince Avenue improved to 3-0. For Monroe it was another tough loss to fall to 1-3.
Monroe had two turnovers inside the Wolverines 5 yard line and that proved to the difference other than Philo's strong play after a sloppy first half where he threw two picks.
Safety Blake Raffield had a big half for the Hurricanes’ defense, picking off Prince quarterback Aaron Philo twice at the goal line to stop Wolverine scoring threats in the first half.
Raffield's second pick came with 50 seconds left when Prince had just reached the Monroe 19 on a 16-yard completion from Philo to Keon Rogers. Philo tried to go for the score on a post pass but Raffield was well-positioned and made the pick. He returned it 40 yards to the Prince 40. For the half, Raffield made two picks and had 74 yards in return yardage.
The plays helped Monroe stay in the game against the Private-A finalist that went 13-2 in 2021. Philo was the leading passer in Georgia with more than 4,500 yards.
In the first half against Monroe, however, he was held to just a single score, a 40-yard pass to Bailey Stockton the first play of the second quarter. Philo was 10-of-21 for 170 yards and two interceptions.
Monroe had some others make plays as well. Zillion Hammond batted away a sure Philo touchdown to Brody Tolbert midway through the quarter. Ricky Robbins then stopped a ball carrier for a 5-yard loss to stop Prince inside the Monroe 20.
The ’Canes struggled more on the other side of the ball.
Monroe missed a 45-yard field goal in the second half, then scored a touchdown on their next possession, driving 54 yards in seven plays to end on a 9-yard touchdown run by Alan Jones with 9:34 left in the half. The kick, however, was blocked, leaving the score at 7-6.
Both teams scored on their first possession of second half. Prince went up 15-6 when Rogers scored on a 17-yard run. They went for two with Uriah Howard getting the two point conversion on a short run after a monroe penalty.
Monroe answered with a 89 yard drive on nine plays. Alan Jones took a 40-yard weak side screen pass from Jeremiah Alexander for the score. Ricky Valdivamos’ kick made it 15-14.
Alexander had a pass picked off at the 1 after a fumble recovered at the 30.
Prince went 99 yards in 16 plays. Keon Rogers scored on a 6-yard run with 6:29 left. The kick made it 22-13.
Monroe answered with a 90-yard kickoff return by CJ Wilbourne. Valdivanos’ kick made it 22-20.
Philo came back with a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 29-20 after the kick with 2:13 left in the game.
Monroe got down to the 2 in the final seconds but a lost fumble with 20 seconds left finished off the game for Monroe.
Monroe quarterback Jeremiah Alexander finished the game with 12 of 21 for 193 yards passing. He had another 52 rushing. But two picks and a lost fumble at the end helped the Wolverines escape with the win.
Monroe will try and get back on track next week at home against Morgan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.