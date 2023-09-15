Monroe Area could not get out of its own way at Morgan County.
A costly turnover in the second quarter followed by several penalties in the second half doomed the Hurricanes in a 35-17 loss Friday night at Legion Field in Madison.
A roughing the punter penalty on the Canes gave Morgan County a first down at the 34. They used the break to hit a 34-yard touchdown pass from Talent Fuller to Dallas Dickerson. The kick was good for a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
It took one play for Monroe Area to answer. Darrion Manuel took a sweep 60 yards for the score. Ricky Valdivanos made the kick to make it 7-7 at the 7:43 mark.
Morgan came right back. A 42-yard pass set up a 1-yard TD run by Jayden Dorsey. The kick was missed to make the score 13-7.
Monroe looked like it had some control. They grabbed the lead late in the first quarter at 14-13 on Dylan Hamby's 10-yard touchdown run. Valdivanos' kick gave the Canes the lead at 14-13.
After getting a punt, the Canes were moving again. They grounded out a pair of first downs to get to the Dog 19. But on second down, Manuel was hit for a loss. Worse, he lost the ball. Dorsey picked it up and ran 78 yards for a touchdown for Morgan County. They then got the two-point conversion pass to make it 21-14.
The 14-point swing against the Canes put them in an unexpected bind.
A mistake-filled first half came to an end with the Canes down 21-17.
Valdivanos was one of the bright spots. He had a 45-yard punt to pin the Dogs back to their own 4. The Canes forced a punt from the 20 that went just 12 yards.
A 14-yard Hamby completion set up a Valdivanos for a 28-yard field goal to make it 21-17 with 10 seconds left in the half. Hamby had a pick in the end zone taken away due to off setting flags. There were 11 combined penalties in the first half.
After an exchange of four punts, Morgan got a drive going. Two pass interference calls against the Canes were matched by completions of 14 and 17 yards from backup quarterback David Strickland. It set up a 5-yard TD run from Dorsey. The kick made it 28-17 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
Hamby had a couple of completions on a mid fourth quarter drive but it was followed by three incompletions. A post at the end zone to Patrick Sims was broken up by the defensive back from Morgan. The resulted in a turnover on downs with 6:30 left.
More flags doomed the Canes on the next possession. A conduct foul and two motion calls out Monroe over 100 yards in penalties for the game.
The loss dropped the Canes to 3-2 on the season. Morgan County improved to 4-1.
Monroe Area has a much needed week off next week.
Dylan Hamby led the Canes with 111passing yards and 62 rushing. Darrion Manuel had 110 rushing yards.
Morgan County was led by Jayden Dorsey who had three touchdowns including a 78-yard fumble return and two second half scores. The last with 32 seconds left closed the scoring at 35-17.
