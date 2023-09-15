Dylan Hamby

Dylan Hamby weaves through the Morgan County defense for extra yards. 

 Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Monroe Area could not get out of its own way at Morgan County.

A costly turnover in the second quarter followed by several penalties in the second half doomed the Hurricanes in a 35-17 loss Friday night at Legion Field in Madison.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.