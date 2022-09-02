It was a night of rain, plenty of penalties and multiple big plays as Monroe Area played at home for the first time in 2022 on its new playing field.
The big-time opponent for the festivities was Gainesville, ranked sixth in AAAAAA, with a new head coach (Josh Niblett) with plenty of state championship hardware in tow from Alabama.
In the end, the visitors left town with a 23-13 hard-fought win.
Leading 13-10 at halftime, Monroe Area continued to counter the speed and overall quickness of Gainesville but the Red Elephants took their first lead on a 24-yard pass from Baxter Wright to Sky Niblett with 8:17 left in the quarter. The 2-point try failed leaving the score 16-13. The score capped a 98-yard drive.
A interception deep in their own end of the field proved costly for the ’Canes. Gainesville too over at the Monroe Area 2-yard line and cashed it in on a run by Naim Cheeks with 6:49 left.
Monroe Area took the game’s opening possession but was forced to punt after gaining one first down.
Gainesville hurt itself on the first series with penalties forcing a Red Elephant punt. A roughing the punter penalty on the ’Canes, however, kept the drive alive.
Despite new life on the series, Gainesville was forced to punt again. After nearly having it blocked previously, the Red Elephants were victimized by the Monroe Area special teams who made a clean block this time on pressure from Jakyri Jones and Elijah Ray. Jones eventually scooped up the loose football for a touchdown with 4:53 left in the first quarter. Ricky Valdivanos added the PAT.
Gainesville, which itself with numerous first half penalties, went for it fourth down on the following series near midfield but the ’Cane defense held.
Monroe Area was unable to move the football punting it back to the Red Elephants.
Gainesville’s first legitimate scoring threat came after the Red Elephants delivered a big play on special teams recovering a fumble on a ’Cane punt return.
Monroe kept Gainesville out of the end zone, however, forcing the Red Elephants to settle for a 35-yard field goal with 8:35 left in the first half.
Jones continued his strong game recovering a Gainesville fumble with 2:24 left in the first half. The ’Canes took possession inside plus territory at the 39 looking for more points before the break. They would get it on an 19-yard pass from Jeremiah Anderson to Russell Hunley with 27 seconds left before halftime. A 2-point conversion attempt on the swinging gate play failed to leave the score 13-3.
The Red Elephants would return the kickoff to the Monroe 4 to completely seize the momentum and scored on a quarterback keeper with only 5 seconds left in the half.
Coach Kevin Reach’s team continues its brutal non-region schedule next Friday at Prince Avenue while Gainesville hosts Clarke Central.
