A good team can win even when it’s not playing its best.
Monroe Area is a good team.
Whether it was the early start (5 p.m.) or the perceived level of competition, the Hurricanes slogged to a 50-12 win over Eagles Landing in the first game of the Cam Newton Classic at Grayson High School.
Despite the margin of victory, the final score was deceiving.
“We were complacent and didn’t play well in the first half,” said Hurricanes head coach Kevin Reach. “And that wasn’t the same team that played here last week.”
Monroe entered the game ranked seventh in Class AAA, having not allowed a point through their first two games. Eagle’s Landing lost its first two games by a combined score of 124-14, including an 83-0 pummeling at Grayson a week earlier.
But the expected cake walk never materialized.
The defense gave up its first points of the season, and the offense couldn’t get any momentum, scoring most of thanks to special teams.
“Other than two big plays, I thought we played well on defense,” Reach said. “On offense, we’re a running team, and they brought the house to try and force us to pass.”
The Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead. Senior Kahleed Latimore fielded the opening kickoff and raced 90 yards untouched.
After forcing a three-and-out, Monroe took over at its own 48. Four plays later, Darrion Manuel burst up the middle for a 39-yard TD run.
The defense added a safety when Eagles landing was for holding at their 1-yard line.
But the Hurricanes offense wouldn’t score again until midway through the second quarter when Manuel got loose on a wheel route, hauled in a lob pass from quarterback Dylan Hamby, and sprinted down the right sideline for a 60-yard score.
After the ensuring kick, the Hurricanes took over at the Eagles 44. But on the first play, Manuel fumbled, giving Eagles Landing the ball back at the 42.
From there, quarterback Zakiyah Brookshire kept the ball and ran 42 yards for a touchdown, the first points the Hurricanes defense had allowed this season.
The score was 22-6 at the break.
“We had to chew them out a little at half,” Reach said. “I thought we played better after that.”
Monroe put the game out of reach early on a couple big plays by the punt team.
Senior Rickey Robbins blocked the Eagles first punt of the third quarter and recovered at the seven. Three plays later, Manuel scored on a three-yard run around the left side.
After another three-and-out, a bad punt snap set the Hurricanes up at the Eagles one. A penalty moved the ball back to the six, and Manuel scored again on the next play from six yards out.
To their credit, the Eagles kept pounding, scoring on a 49-yard run by Omarian Ingram with 3:49 to go in the third.
But the Hurricanes bounced back with a pair of scores on an 11-yard pass from Hamby to Kenzi Battle and an 18-yard run by Manuel, forcing a running clock for the rest of the fourth quarter
The senior back finished with 152 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns.
The Hurricanes (3-0) will return home Friday to host Class A top-ranked Prince Avenue.
