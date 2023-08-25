The Monroe Area High School football team took early control of Friday’s home game with Cedar Shoals and never looked back on its way to a victory.
Led by a stingy defense and a powerful offensive performance, the Canes moved to 2-0 for the young season with a 41-0 dominating win at the Purple Pit.
Offensive linemen Max Thurston, William Carr, Luke Skelton, Colton Cooper, Colton Brewer and William Cartrette were key in the trenches helping Monroe Area move the football effectively in the first half.
Defensively, several players stepped up including Thurston, Charles Manga, Luke Butler, Kahleed Latimore and Semione Hodge.
Cedar Shoals gained only two first downs in the first half, one of which came on a fourth and four running into the punter call.
After leading 34-0 at half, MAHS added a touchdown with 4:22 left in the third as Truck Durham scored from eight yards out. Kolton Sargent handled the PAT.
The Canes took the game’s kickoff and methodically marched 74 yards in 10 plays capping the drive on a 1-yard run by Darrion “Flash” Manuel with 8:19 left in the first quarter.
The Monroe Area offense chewed up the Jaguar defense on the series gaining five first downs. The extra point attempt was blocked.
After forcing a three and out, the Canes blocked a Cedar Shoals punt which was scooped up by Lenzi Battle for a score with 6:47 remaining in the first. Blake Raffield broke through for the block.
Monroe Area converted a two-point conversion on a pass from Ezra Harrison to Bryan Powell but a penalty erased the play. The attempt on the following play from the 8 failed.
A three and out by the Canes defense led to another score. Dylan Hamby raced 11 yards on a quarterback keep for the third touchdown of the opening quarter. Ricky Valdivanos added the point after kick for a 19-0 lead with 4:01 still left in the opening quarter.
Manuel added another score on a 15-yard run with 5:23 left before half. Ezra Harrison took a direct snap on the swinging gate extra point formation and got into the endzone for a 27-0 lead.
Hamby connected on a 25-yard pass to Parker Sims on a blown defensive coverage leaving the Canes receiver open with no defender around. Valdivanos added the PAT for a 34-0 halftime lead.
All of Valdivanos’ kickoffs in the first half reached the endzone for touchbacks.
MAHS will play against Eagle’s Landing on Friday at 5 p.m. at Grayson High School as part of a two-game event.
