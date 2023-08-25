Darrion Manuel

Monroe Area senior running back Darrion Manuel (9) carries a Cedar Shoals defender with him as he barrels for big yards against the Jaguars. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

The Monroe Area High School football team took early control of Friday’s home game with Cedar Shoals and never looked back on its way to a victory.

Led by a stingy defense and a powerful offensive performance, the Canes moved to 2-0 for the young season with a 41-0 dominating win at the Purple Pit.

