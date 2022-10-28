Zillion Hammond

Senior Zillion Hammond (3) picks up a big gain on a punt return during third quarter action Friday night against Franklin County. 

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

Monroe Area sent its seniors out in style with a dominating 55-0 win against visiting region foe Franklin County at the Purple Pit Friday night.

The win improved the Canes to 4-5 overall but more importantly 2-2 in Region 8-AAA.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.