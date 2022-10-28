Monroe Area sent its seniors out in style with a dominating 55-0 win against visiting region foe Franklin County at the Purple Pit Friday night.
The win improved the Canes to 4-5 overall but more importantly 2-2 in Region 8-AAA.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Monroe Area sent its seniors out in style with a dominating 55-0 win against visiting region foe Franklin County at the Purple Pit Friday night.
The win improved the Canes to 4-5 overall but more importantly 2-2 in Region 8-AAA.
Monroe Area closes out the regular season next Friday at Hart County in a region game with plenty of playoff implications at stake.
With a running clock in the second half Friday, the Canes added a score on a 47-yard run by Jitt Carr with 6:30 left in the third.
Desmond Owens added a 20-yard fumble return for a score with 8:00 left in the contest.
The Canes quickly put points on the board on a 5-yard run by senior Eli Ray with 9:64 left in the opening quarter. The drive covered 49 yards and occurred after Franklin County attempted an onsides kick to start the game.
Senior Jeremiah Anderson capped Monroe Area’s second series with a 28-yard run at the 4:55 mark of the first quarter.
Charles Manga intercepted a Lion pass attempt to set up the next score. The possession was capped on a 20-yard pass by Anderson to Jakyri Jones with only 11 seconds elapsed off the second quarter clock.
Russell Hunley then made a big defensive play with an interception after a deflected pass. Anderson quickly added more Lou ts on a 13-yard quarterback keeper for a 27-0 lead.
A fumble recovery by Jones gave the Canes another short field as they started another possession inside Lion territory at the 35.
Anderson reached the end zone for the third time in the first half on a 13-yard keeper with 6:47 left in the half.
The offensive onslaught continued as senior Alan Jones Jr. scored on a 35-yard run with 3:45 left in the second quarter.
Another turnover by the Lions, this time on an interception by Jalarion Crawford, gave Monroe Area good starting field position once more but the Lion defense held this time leaving the score at halftime 41-0.
Franklin County (0-9 overall, 0-4 in region) continued its tough season and has now been outscored 426-49 in 2022.
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.