It was a knock down drag out fight, but in the end Oconee County pulled out a 28-19 win over Monroe Area Friday night at Hurricane Field.
The loss dropped Monroe Area to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 8-AAA play.
Monroe Area got on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown run by CJ Welburn late in the first quarter.
Oconee answered at the start of the second quarter with a 67-yard reverse for a touchdown.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Monroe Area’s JB Flud said “no so fast” and return the ball 95 yards to put the Canes back in front. However a missed point after they left the score at 13-7.
After swapping punts, Oconee County was able to put together a lengthy drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run. A successful point after try put the Warriors up 14-13 late in the first half.
Coming out of halftime, Oconee caught Monroe Area off guard and recovered and onside kick near midfield. The Warriors chewed up some clock and capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 21-13 with 7:09 left in the third.
Monroe Area was able to answer with a score of its own with 4:02 left in the third when Truck Durham scampered 21 yards for the touchdown. However, the Canes’ 2-point try was no good.
Early in the fourth Oconee County scored again on a 30-yard pass, but attention shifted from the field to the sideline as emergency personnel attended to a Monroe Area player who collapsed on the sideline. The player was later transported to the local hospital via ambulance.
When play resumed Monroe Area couldn’t string anything together offensively and was forced to punt. That allowed the Warriors to eat up most of the clock in the fourth before turning the ball over on downs with 3:46 left to play.
But the Canes were unable to make anything happen and also turned the ball over on downs, allowing Oconee to run out the clock.
The Hurricanes are back in action next week at home against Franklin County.
Brett Fowler is a correspondent for The Tribune and was sports editor from 2015-22.
