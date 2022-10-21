JB Flud

Senior wide receiver JB Flud tries to run around pursuit from Oconee County as he pushes for extra yards. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

It was a knock down drag out fight, but in the end Oconee County pulled out a 28-19 win over Monroe Area Friday night at Hurricane Field.

The loss dropped Monroe Area to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 8-AAA play.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Correspondent

Brett Fowler is a correspondent for The Tribune and was sports editor from 2015-22. He is a graduate of the University of North Georgia and Monroe Area High School, and is the director of membership and marketing for the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.