After weeks of tough losses, Monroe Area let out a lot of pent up frustration on Hebron Christian, defeating the previously unbeaten Lions 41-7 Friday night in Dacula.

The Hurricanes were able to shut down Hebron starting quarterback Gavin Hall, who led class AAA in rushing coming into the contest. Hall’s name will be familiar to many in Walton County due to his time at George Walton Academy and Loganville High School.

