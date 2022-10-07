After weeks of tough losses, Monroe Area let out a lot of pent up frustration on Hebron Christian, defeating the previously unbeaten Lions 41-7 Friday night in Dacula.
The Hurricanes were able to shut down Hebron starting quarterback Gavin Hall, who led class AAA in rushing coming into the contest. Hall’s name will be familiar to many in Walton County due to his time at George Walton Academy and Loganville High School.
After a stalemate in the first quarter, the Hurricanes struck first with a 2-yard touchdown run by Darrion Manuel with 8:19 left in the 2nd quarter.
Monroe Area went up by two scores with 6:53 left in the half when Manuel took the direct snap from 1-yard out. The touchdown was set up by a big catch and run by JB Flud.
Hebron was able to get on the board with a little trickery later in the second with a halfback pass for a touchdown from 10 yards out.
However, Monroe Area marched right back down the field and scored on a 32-yard quarterback scramble by Jeremiah Anderson with 0:25 left in the first half to make it 21-7 as the teams headed to the locker room.
Not much changed in the second half, as the Hurricanes continued to dominate.
Manuel scored his third touchdown of the night on a 5-yard direct snap. However, a failed point after try made it 27-7 in favor of the ’Canes.
Monroe Area tacked on another score late in the third when CJ Welburn broke off a 24-yard rushing touchdown.
As time ticked away in the fourth quarter, Welburn punched in another score, this time from 1-yard out to make it 41-7 Monroe Area.
Monroe Area will be back in action October 21 at home against Oconee County.
