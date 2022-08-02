Max Thurston

Monroe Area’s Max Thurston is one of Walton County’s top offensive lineman for the upcoming 2022 football season. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

For the past two years, Max Thursday has been an immovable obstacle at tackle for opposing defenders trying to reach his quarterback and a road grader for his running backs seeking an opening. 

This fall, the third-year starter will make a huge addition to his responsibilities, becoming a terror to opposing offensive lineman as a defensive end.

