For the past two years, Max Thursday has been an immovable obstacle at tackle for opposing defenders trying to reach his quarterback and a road grader for his running backs seeking an opening.
This fall, the third-year starter will make a huge addition to his responsibilities, becoming a terror to opposing offensive lineman as a defensive end.
“We’ll definitely have to spell him,” said head coach Kevin Reach of his massive 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman. “But he’s definitely going to play both ways.”
Thurston burst onto the scene as a freshman, becoming the first lineman to start as a 9th-grader in Reach’s long coaching career.
Since then, he’s gone from a raw big man to a saavy, even bigger player.
“He’s a student of the game,” Reach said. “He really studies his craft. After every game, he’s looking at tons of film to get better.”
With Thurston anchoring the line, the Hurricanes have produced the top rusher in the county the past two years, including the top two last fall. It also featured one of the state’s stingiest defenses last season.
Now going both ways, Thurston can have a hand in both.
A coaches kid — his dad Eric Thurston spent several seasons at Brookwood and now coaches the Hurricanes linebackers — he’s consumed a lot of football already in his young life. It’s why he was able to crack the starting varsity lineup so soon, and why he’s already become among the top lineman in the state.
“He’s got great overall strength, good feet, and good football saavy,” Reach said. “He sees things before they happen, like picking up blitzes or anything different defenses might throw at him.”
Reach is excited to see how well his lineman transitions to playing both ways. For a defense that lost several key players to graduation, his development at end will help determine if the Hurricanes can field a stingy unit.
But no matter how he does, his future is likely along the offensive line.
“I think he’ll be a Division I, BCS type of player,” Reach said. “As his body starts to change and he keeps working, I see him getting up over 300 pounds.”
