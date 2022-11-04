Alan Jones

Alan Jones dives across the goal line through a thicket of defenders for a Monroe Area touchdown. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

HARTWELL — Monroe Area will play at least one more game this season after wrapping up the regular season Friday night with a 49-14 win over Hart County.

The win locked in a playoff spot for the Hurricanes out of Region 8-AAA. However, Hebron Christian’s 25-21 win over Stephens County created a three way tie between Monroe Area, Hebron and Oconee County for the No. 2 seed out of the region. As of deadline Friday, Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach and Athletic Director Eli Connell were headed to meet with coaches and officials from Hebron and Oconee Saturday morning to conduct a coin flip to break the tie and finalize playoff seedings.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Correspondent

Brett Fowler is a correspondent for The Tribune and was sports editor from 2015-22. He is a graduate of the University of North Georgia and Monroe Area High School, and is the director of membership and marketing for the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.

