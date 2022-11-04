HARTWELL — Monroe Area will play at least one more game this season after wrapping up the regular season Friday night with a 49-14 win over Hart County.
The win locked in a playoff spot for the Hurricanes out of Region 8-AAA. However, Hebron Christian’s 25-21 win over Stephens County created a three way tie between Monroe Area, Hebron and Oconee County for the No. 2 seed out of the region. As of deadline Friday, Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach and Athletic Director Eli Connell were headed to meet with coaches and officials from Hebron and Oconee Saturday morning to conduct a coin flip to break the tie and finalize playoff seedings.
With Friday night’s win, Monroe Area improved to 5-5 on the season and 3-2 in Region 8-AAA play.
Hart County scored first int he contest when running back Nori Moore found a seam and scored on a 19-yard run.
Monroe Area answered on its ensuing drive with a big 34-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Anderson to Jakyri Jones despite a defender being all over Jones when he made the grab.
After getting the ball back on an interception by Blake Rattfield, Monroe Area scored again thanks to a 20-yard quarterback scramble by Anderson. However, the point after try was unsuccessful leaving the score at 13-7.
Hart County once again turned the ball over on its next drive, this time on an interception by Monroe Area’s Russell Hunley. The Hurricanes capitalized on the gift and capped off a quick drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Alan Jones. Monroe Area attempted to go for two, but the try was unsuccessful.
Late in the first half, Hart County inched back into the contest with a big 33-yard run by Moore to make it 19-14 as the two teams headed into the locker rooms for halftime.
After returning from the half, Monroe Area extended the lead with an 18-yard pass from Anderson to his brother Jeremy Anderson. The successful 2-point try made it 27-14 with 4:19 left in the third.
On Hart County’s ensuing drive, Monroe Area forced a fumble and recovered it at the Bulldog 6-yard line. The Hurricanes cashed in on the third turnover of the evening with a 5-yard run by Darrion Manuel.
But the biggest play of the game came just after the start of the fourth when Monroe Area’s Blake Raffield scooped up a Hart County fumble at the 1-yard line and returned it 99 yards for a the score.
The Hurricanes final score of the evening was a 1-yard run by Manuel to make it 49-14 with 4:57 left to play.
