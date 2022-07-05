For the better part of the 2020 football season, Jakyri Jones languished on the Monroe Area jayvee team, getting a series or two for the varsity on Friday nights.
But after the Hurricanes surrendered 28 points in the first half against second-ranked Oconee County in the eighth game of the season, the Hurricanes coaching staff decided a shake-up was needed in the second half.
Jones, then a sophomore, started at linebacker for a Hurricanes defense that shut out the Warriors over the final two quarters, their only points coming on a fumble recovery in the end zone in a 35-16 victory.
Jones has been in the starting lineup ever since. Last fall, he led the Hurricanes and the county in tackles with 135 and was second in sacks with seven behind teammate Bernard Manga, who led the county with eight.
“We just felt like we needed to get him in there,” said Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach about Jones battlefield promotion against Oconee County. “He hadn’t been tested up to that point, but he really came through.”
Jones is half of a sibling tandem that have made and are expected to make a major impact for the Hurricanes this fall. Alan Jones, who started as a sophomore and led the county in rushing, will again be the go-to guy on offense.
Meanwhile, Jakyri has already been named a team captain and will lead a defense that was hit hard by graduation.
At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he doesn’t overwhelm with size. But he more than makes up for it with natural ability.
“He’s got great football instincts,” Reach said. “You can tell him something once and he picks it up.”
Combine that with outstanding footwork, speed, agility, and open-field tackling skills, and he’s the complete package.
In addition to his work on defense, Jones is expected to give his brother some relief at running back.
“They obviously have some pretty good genes,” Reach said.
