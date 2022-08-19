The Loganville Red Devils outlasted Monroe Area in a instant classic nailbiter to open the season with a four overtime victory over the Purple Hurricanes, 45-39.
Loganville took the early lead in the game and seemed in command at halftime, with a 17-6 lead, but Monroe Area chipped away at the score over the course of the second half, tying the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime.
What followed was a battle for the ages as the tired and battered teams traded touchdowns back and forth over three overtimes, each time tying one another as they fought to take the county title.
In the fourth overtime, however, time and attrition finally caught up with the two teams.
Loganville scored the touchdown to open the fourth overtime period but failed to convert on the mandatory 2-point conversion, leaving the door open for Monroe to possibly end the game in the ‘Canes favor.
Instead, the Red Devils defense held firm as, on the final play of the game, they stopped a sweep play heading to the corner of the endzone and kept Monroe from scoring to end the game up by six.
It was a classic finish to a wild game, which included an interception by Loganville, a blocked extra point by the Devils, a 2-point conversion by Monroe, missed field goals and more.
Loganville’s win avenges their loss last year as they reclaim the county title over their county rivals.
