Johnny Crowe

Johnny Crowe sprints down the field with the ball.

 Melinda Pease | MP Sports Pics

The Loganville Red Devils outlasted Monroe Area in a instant classic nailbiter to open the season with a four overtime victory over the Purple Hurricanes, 45-39.

Loganville took the early lead in the game and seemed in command at halftime, with a 17-6 lead, but Monroe Area chipped away at the score over the course of the second half, tying the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

