The Monroe Area High School baseball team left little doubt it would give its coach his 300th career victory on Tuesday.
The Diamond Canes routed an overmatched Greene County squad 39-0 in three innings. Once the contest ended, a team celebration was held to honor the accomplishment by coach Chad Kitchens.
“I want to thank every player that I have ever coached as well as all the parents who have allowed me to be a part of their son's life,” Kitchens said. “I hope that I have been a positive influence on all those I have been blessed enough to coach. I have been lucky enough to be in some really good places and gotten to know some tremendous people through the years.”
Kitchens said it is not possible for any coach to achieve a milestone of this nature without assistance.
“The administration, teachers, athletic director, and City of Monroe have been the best,” the coach said. “It is a special place, and I am thankful to be a part of it. I also would like to thank my wife, Stacey for supporting me and sacrificing so that I could pursue this career. She has been right by my side through all of these years sharing in both the good times and the bad. She has been a great source of inspiration in dark times and the first person I want to celebrate with in the good.”
Family is important to Kitchens and plays a role in his accomplishments.
“I would like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me and instilling in me the work ethic and determination that have allowed me to be in the game for almost 30 years now,” he said. “Their guidance has been instrumental in any success I've been lucky enough to have. They too made many sacrifices on my behalf, and I am forever grateful. This is a milestone. But I look forward to continuing to accomplish other goals. I am very thankful and grateful for all the people that have played a part in this achievement.”
Jaiven Todd started on the mound. in Tuesday’s win going two hits and not allowing a hit while striking out six. Walker Salyer threw in relief with three strikeouts in one inning of work.
Hunter Redden, Aidan Harrison, Russell Hunley all had three hits, Redden had a homerun and three RBI. Harrison drove in five runs while Hunley had three RBI.
Isaac Rivas, Dalton Wilcox, Dylan Hamby, Landon Houlsey all had two hits. A.M .Gattis had four RBI and Nathan Hall had three.
“It was a good start to the season,” Kitchens said. “ We played about as well as you could expect.”
Monroe Area will play at Greene County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before playing. a back-to-back matchup with Loganville Christian Academy on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s game will be at LCA at 7 p.m. with the second game at Monroe Area on Friday at 5 p.m.
