It’s crunch time for the Monroe Area baseball team.
The Diamond Canes (11-14 overall, 2-7 in Region 8-AAA) have two Region 8-AAA series remaining on the 2022 slate. The team began a series with Jackson County on Tuesday. A doubleheader with the Eagles is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
A three-game slate with 8-AAA foe Stephens County starts Monday in Toccoa.
“We are going into this week with all of our goals still attainable that we started the season with,” coach Chad Kitchens said. “It is imperative that we treat each game the same as every other. We need to apply the right amount of pressure to ourselves to get our best.”
Going into this week, Monroe Area was a game behind Stephens County in the region standings.
If the Canes can win out, they will move into fourth place in 8-AAA and capture the final playoff spot from the region.
“There is no need to get into any scenarios or try to do something that we haven't been doing.” Kitchens said. “We need to come to play Tuesday, and we need our sole focus to be on that and that alone. I am proud of our guys for all the hard work they have done year round now for years. They deserve to have success. But success is not going to be given to us. We have to earn it by playing well and doing so consistently.
