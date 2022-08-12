Wednesday’s preseason game with Eastside was, thankfully, just that, a preseason game for Monroe Area.
Monroe Area played the preseason game at the home of the Social Circle Redskins because the newly renovated Purple Pit was still in need of some finishing touches. The new field turf playing surface for the Purple Pit is installed and ready to go.
The Hurricanes, however, had issues with Eastside and just never got going.
“We didn’t play real well,” said Monroe Area Head Football Coach Kevin Reach afterwards.
A key early momentum play seemed to put Monroe’s offense in a funk. The Hurricanes had reached the Eastside 19 where it faced a fourth-and-two.
Monroe opted for a trusted option, returning running back Alan Jones. The run play, however, was stopped inches short of the needed yardage, and resulted in a turnover on downs.
Monroe didn’t seem the same after that missed opportunity.
“If we get that fourth-and-two, the momentum changes to us and things are a little different. But, we didn’t do a lot offensively or defensively. We dropped two touchdown passes, and if we get those, different game,” Reach said.
“But it’s a momentum game and they got the stop there. They have a good football team. We did some good things, so I’m not upset. And, our quarterback wasn’t live and they had six in the box, so they know, we’re not reading (and running).”
Monroe quarterback Jeremiah Anderson wore a gray jersey, like Eastside’s did, and was limited in his ability to run. That led Eastside’s defense to dropping him for three losses, totaling 30 yards. The minus yardage on the sacks left the Hurricane with minus net rushing for the game at minus 2.
Eastside finished with 123 rushing yards and 73 passing for 196 total. Most of the yards came on a late first quarter drive of 56 yards. A 35-yard run set up an eventual 6-yard TD pass with 2:50 left in the quarter. A PAT kick made it 7-0.
Anderson finished 6-of-14 for 85 yards and one interception.
The pick came with four minutes left in the second quarter and led to a 27-yard field goal for Eastside that made it 10-0.
Wide receiver Jeremy Anderson was the offensive standout for the Hurricanes. He caught three passes for 42 yards and all his catches resulted in first downs.
JB Flud had the Hurricanes biggest play, a 41-yard catch from a Jeremiah Anderson pass that set up Monroe at the Eastside 16. The drive stalled and a 31-yard field goal was missed wide left.
Monroe’s highlight in the second half was a 70-yard TD run by CJ Wilborn but it was nullified to a holding penalty. Third-team quarterback Brody Bell did have a 10-yard completion near the end of the game.
