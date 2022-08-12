MA football

Monroe Area battled Eastside in a pre-season game Wednesday at Social Circle’s Redskins Stadium. Here, Monroe’s JB Flud took a reverse amongst heavy traffic from Eastside’s defenders. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Wednesday’s preseason game with Eastside was, thankfully, just that, a preseason game for Monroe Area.

Monroe Area played the preseason game at the home of the Social Circle Redskins because the newly renovated Purple Pit was still in need of some finishing touches. The new field turf playing surface for the Purple Pit is installed and ready to go.

