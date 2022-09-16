Darrion Manuel

Darrion Manuel pushes into the end zone for a Monroe Area touchdown. 

 Brett Fowler | Special to the Tribune

Needing a win to regain some positive momentum prior to entering region play, the Monroe Area High School football team got a solid 37-13 victory Friday at the Purple Pit against Morgan County.

The Canes (2-3) used a strong first half to build a 21-3 advantage using several big plays on offense as well as on the defensive side of the football.

