Needing a win to regain some positive momentum prior to entering region play, the Monroe Area High School football team got a solid 37-13 victory Friday at the Purple Pit against Morgan County.
The Canes (2-3) used a strong first half to build a 21-3 advantage using several big plays on offense as well as on the defensive side of the football.
The visiting Bulldogs (3-2) came out in the third quarter and quickly moved to within 21-10 after a 24-yard pass with 10:08 still left in the third quarter.
Morgan then forced Monroe Area to punt but an interception by Durham put the Canes back in business at the Bulldog 13-yard line. Rickey Valdivanos then added a 29-yard field goal with 5:04 remaining on the third quarter clock.
Morgan County marched back down the field behind the power running of Jacere Cooper and added 3 more points after 17 plays on a 32-yard field goal with 8:41 remaining.
The speed of Monroe Area would strike again, however, as JB Flud took a screen pass from Jeremiah Anderson and raced 76 yards down the sideline to push the lead to 30-13 with 7:43 left.
The Canes sealed the win on a 20-yard by Darrion Manuel with 3:06 remaining.
Morgan County put the first points of the night on a 39-yard field goal by Tyler Smith with 7:07 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs began the drive at their own 36 after forcing Monroe Area to punt.
The Canes quickly answered on their second series of the game when Flud hauled in a pass from Anderson and raced 53 yards at 6:49 mark of the opening quarter.
Monroe Area needed just two plays to cover 80 yards as Alan Jones Jr. rushed 27 yards on the other play of the drive.
The Canes found the end zone again with just 3 seconds left in the opening quarter on a 20-yard run by Jones. The score capped an 84-yard drive covering nine plays.
The MAHS defense continued to play well and added to the lead for the Canes when Ca’Vaughn Durham picked up a fumble and went 20 yards for a score less than two minutes into the second quarter.
Monroe Area is off next Friday before opening region play Sept. 30 at home against Stephens County.
