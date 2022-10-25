Clint Edwards

Monroe Area High School softball coach Clint Edwards came in during a difficult time following the death in July of former Lady Hurricanes’ coach Nicole Conwell. Edwards responded by leading the Lady Hurricanes to a historic season with a region title, 18 wins and a likely top 10 finish in Class AAA. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Ivy Harrison wears a bracelet underneath her wristband during Monroe Area softball games this fall. 

A tribute to and reminder of a fallen member of the program, it simply reads “Play Like a Hurricane.”

