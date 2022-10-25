Ivy Harrison wears a bracelet underneath her wristband during Monroe Area softball games this fall.
A tribute to and reminder of a fallen member of the program, it simply reads “Play Like a Hurricane.”
Ironically, the current Hurricanes team has played unlike any of its predecessors, winning a region title and earning a berth in the state fast pitch tournament, both for the first time in school history.
That they did it while overcoming overwhelming adversity makes the accomplishment equal parts amazing and inspirational.
Monroe Area softball has never been able to keep up with it local counterparts.
While Walton County’s other prep softball programs were winning region and state titles and making deep runs in the state playoffs, the Lady Hurricanes were struggling through losing seasons and a revolving door of head coaches.
This past summer, the team suffered its biggest blow, and it wasn’t on the diamond. Nicole Conwell, who was looking forward to her fourth season at the help of the program, died suddenly after a long battle with a chronic illness.
“I was at the mall with my Mom when we got the news,” said Harrison, who’d spent the past three seasons playing for Conwell. “We all knew she was sick and I was planning to go see her later that day. We were really close, and I never got to see her again.”
When the shock of her death settled, the reality of a fast-approaching season set in. Assistant coaches Drew Helm and Charlie Ray ran preseason workouts while athletics director Eli Connell began looking for a new head coach.
Meanwhile, Clint Edwards, who split time as an assistant baseball coach at South Gwinnett and softball coach at Grayson, was moving his family to Monroe and was looking for a position in Walton County.
“I didn’t know anything about Nicole or Monroe Area,” Edwards said. “I just felt like the Lord was working on my heart and moving me in this direction.”
He had spoken with Connell about potential opportunities, but nothing was available until Conwell’s death. In addition to coaching, she taught special education at the high school. It just so happened that Edwards was in the same field.
“You can call it lucky or a blessing, however you look at it,” Connell said. “I just know we feel fortunate every day for the way things worked out.”
Despite the outcome, the road to the postseason was not without its challenges.
Edwards wasn’t able to work with his new team until the first day of school. Two days later, the Lady Hurricanes began their season. They opened with five games over seven days against teams that had reached the playoffs a year earlier.
They lost all five.
“I know I was thinking ‘here we go again,’” Harrison said.
But the tide turned when Monroe trounced Athens Christian 12-1 to earn their first win. They reeled off three more, including avenging losses to Social Circle and Prince Avenue, who were ranked first and third, respectively, in Class A, Division I.
After snapping the losing skid, the Hurricanes went 8-5 the rest of the regular season, finishing second in Region 8-AAA. Then they swept a pair of games in the league tournament, including scoring three in the seventh after being down to their last out and strike to beat Oconee 6-5 in the championship game.
Harrison, one of just two seniors on the roster, said there was just something different about this team.
“Just the demeanor,” Harrison said. “Everybody was more together as a team. Coach Edwards made it feel like a family.”
From the first day he met with his players, Edwards was laser focused on culture.
“We talked about what it meant to be family, to have character,” Edwards said.
But he also put a heavy emphasis on fundamentals on the field.
“Practices were different,” Harrison said. “We did more stuff that mattered. There wasn’t a lot of goofing off or standing around.”
The results paid off in games, both in confidence and production.
The Hurricanes also had to additional motivation of honoring their former coach. They wore her initials on their batting helmets and talked about her often in team meetings and casual conversation.
“I think Coach Edwards did a great job of honoring her legacy and building on what she started,” Connell said.
As for Harrison, before she took the field this fall, she’d glance at the jewelry around her wrist. For the past three seasons, Conwell would send her to battle with the admonition “Play Like a Hurricane.”
After an historic season, the saying has taken on a whole new meaning.
