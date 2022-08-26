ATHENS — After a heartbreaking quadruple overtime loss to rival Loganville last week, Monroe Area stormed back and picked up its first win of the season with a 58-13 win over Cedar Shoals Friday night in Athens.
After trading punts to start the game, the Hurricanes struck first with a 42-yard strike from Jeremiah Anderson to his brother Jeremy Anderson with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
Monroe Area extended the lead when CJ Wilburn blocked a Cedar Shoals punt followed by an Alan Jones scoop and score to make it 14-0 Hurricanes with 1:36 in the first.
The special teams fireworks continued as Jakyri Jones scooped up a blocked punt for a score just after the start of the second quarter to make it 21-0 hurricanes.
Monroe Area’s offense got in the endzone again with 7:36 left in the first half when Jeremiah Anderson called his own number on a 14-yard touchdown run to extend the Canes’ lead to 28-0.
Cedar broke up the shutout just before halftime with a 41-yard throw and catch.
However, Monroe Area answered by marching down the field and capping off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Darrion Manuel with 0:46 left in the first half.
Cedar Shoals cut the Monroe Area lead to 22 coming out of the half by returning the kickoff 95 yards for a score. However, the point after try was no good.
The ’Canes answered yet again, this time with a long drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by Alan Jones.
Monroe Area added another score with 4:15 left in the third when freshman Jitt Carr scored his first varsity touchdown on a 15-yard run to put the ’Canes up 49-13.
Early in the fourth, the ’Canes added another touchdown with a 7-yard run by Semion Hodge to make it 56-13.
The bad luck continued for Cedar Shoals when a bad snap resulted in a safety with 5:59 left to play. It turned out to be the Hurricanes’ final points of the contest.
Monroe Area returns home next week for its home opener against Gainesville. The Hurricanes will be breaking in their new artificial turf field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.