Jeremiah Anderson

Monroe Area quarterback Jeremiah Anderson (2) scores a touchdown against Cedar Shoals in first half action Friday.

 Brett Fowler | Special to The Tribune

ATHENS — After a heartbreaking quadruple overtime loss to rival Loganville last week, Monroe Area stormed back and picked up its first win of the season with a 58-13 win over Cedar Shoals Friday night in Athens.

 After trading punts to start the game, the Hurricanes struck first with a 42-yard strike from Jeremiah Anderson to his brother Jeremy Anderson with 5:56 left in the first quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.