Logan Cross

Social Circle High School quarterback Logan Cross tries to elude a defender in Friday’s overtime playoff win against Whitefield Academy. 

 Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

After having two of the best games of his illustrious career, in which he passed for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns, Social Circle senior quarterback Logan Cross had one his worst in the first round of the Class A, Division I playoffs Friday night at Redskins Stadium.

But he was still celebrating in the end, having just seconds earlier retrieved a high snap and placed it true for sophomore kicker Preston Guy, who kick a game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime, giving his team a 10-7 victory over 10th-ranked Whitefield Academy.

