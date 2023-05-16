Social Circle High School baseball 2023

Social Circle senior Brayden Mitchell helped lead the way for the Redskins. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

The end came quickly for the Social Circle baseball team, and with it the end of an era.

The Redskins were quickly dispatched by Bleckley County last Wednesday, losing both ends of a doubleheader in the Class A, Division I best-of-three semifinals series.

