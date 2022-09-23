Logan Cross

Logan Cross evades a Lamar County defender as he scrambles for extra yards. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Social Circle made history and a major statement with a 39-7 win over an eighth-ranked and previously unbeaten Lamar County at Redskins Stadium Friday night.

The victory was the first over a ranked opponent in school history. It also extended the Redskins winning streak to four games, the first since they opened the 2006 season with as many victories.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.