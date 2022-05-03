You can call them champions.
The Social Circle High School Lady Redskins soccer team is on top of the mountain after defeating rival Commerce High School 6-4 in overtime Tuesday for the GHSA Class A Public state title.
The two teams entered the championship match with identical 22-1 records having given each other their lone loss in the regular season.
The third matchup was the most important as the championship was on the line.
SCHS rallied from a first-half deficit to take control in the second half and add two goals in overtime.
The Lady Redskins and Lady Tigers emerged as the premier teams in Class A Public this spring. Both dominated their foes in the regular season and playoffs leading up to the title game.
Peyton Brooks scored two first-half goals for Social Circle and added another early in the second half. Alana Ferguson also found the net on a goal with 12:25 remaining to tie the score.
The state championship match was played at Mercer University in Macon.
