All doubt was removed early on Wednesday night concerning the Redskins’ advancement to the Sweet 16. Leading 67-22 at the half, Social Circle went on to defeat Atlanta Classical Academy 114-36 in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public state playoffs.
As the match progressed, the only question that lingered was whether or not the undefeated Redskins would set a new program record.
Spoiler: They did.
Social Circle’s 114 total points eclipsed the most points ever scored in a single game for the boys basketball team. The Redskins set the previous highest mark earlier this season with a 107-44 win over Commerce on Jan. 22.
Everyone contributed to the record, too, with five players recording double digit points.
Tyrhell Branch had a team-high 22 points while KJ Reid scored 15, Quin Jackson scored 14, Lamarius Jackson had 12 and Jaylin Robinson tallied 11 points.
Redskins head coach Taylor Jackson commended his team’s performance and focus all game long.
“I’m really proud of how we didn’t take anything for granted going into the matchup,” Jackson said. “It would’ve been easy to just go through the motions, but literally no one did that. [Our players] were all business from tip-off and that’s what I really enjoyed seeing.”
Wednesday’s lopsided victory came off the heels of the Redskins capturing the Region 8-A Public championship on Friday against Towns County.
Social Circle’s unblemished regular season and region championship win earned the Redskins a No. 1 seed in this year’s playoffs. Therefore, they earned home court advantage and that advantage seemed to have helped boost the team.
The Redskins’ gymnasium was packed with a sold out crowd, the student section was rocking all night long and seemed to have made things even more difficult for Atlanta Classical Academy.
Jackson expressed how grateful he is for the constant support from the local community and how vital it is to help his team make it to Macon in early March.
