Kameron Durden

Kameron Durden outruns two Wolverine defenders as he dashes ahead for a first down. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

SOCIAL CIRCLE — After a shootout in the first half that saw 48 points and more than 360 passing yards, No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue had more firepower left for the second half.

Quarterback Aaron Philo threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the second as the Wolverines broke free for a 48-21 win to claim the Region 5-A Championship over Social Circle.

