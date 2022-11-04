SOCIAL CIRCLE — After a shootout in the first half that saw 48 points and more than 360 passing yards, No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue had more firepower left for the second half.
Quarterback Aaron Philo threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the second as the Wolverines broke free for a 48-21 win to claim the Region 5-A Championship over Social Circle.
Two of the best quarterbacks in Northeast Georgia put on a first half show.
Prince Avenue's Aaron Philo and Social Circle's Logan Cross each tossed more than 180 passing yards and three touchdowns apiece.
The difference was a blocked field goal by Prince Avenue.
It took just three plays for Social Circle to score first. Logan Cross found Mason Moore behind the Wolverine secondary for a 67-yard touchdown pass. The kick made it 7-0 just a minute and two seconds into the game.
Social Circle's defense was ready, too. They got a three-and-out following a tackle for loss on third down to force a punt.
The Redskin offense got a first down to the 44, before a penalty and a sack forced a punt back to Prince Avenue.
Prince Avenue answered after the punt, going 51 yards in four plays. Quarterback Aaron Philo completed three passes, with the last, an 8-yarder to Ethan Christian for the touchdown. The kick made it 7-7 with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Following a trade of punts, the Redskins got going again. Cross hit Mason Moore for 21 yards to the Wolverine 35. Two plays later, he found Kam Durden in the end zone for a 30-yard TD pass. The kick made it 14-7 with under a minute to go in the first quarter.
Tied at 14, Social Circle attempted to take the lead on a 44-yard field goal. It was blocked and returned 50 yards to the SC 20.
A 17-yard Philo pass set up a 2-yard TD run by Bradley with 7:02 left in the second quarter.
Down 21-14, Social Circle rallied behind Cross who hit DaShon Hyman on completions of 24, 11, 9 and 15. The 15-yard was at the goal line where Hyman backed in on contact. The kick tied it at 21-21.
Prince had a turnover on downs inside its own 40 but the Redskins did not capitalized and opted to punt.
The strategy almost worked. Prince went for it again on a fourth-and-3 from its own 17, but this time, Philo connected on a 7-yard pass for the first down. A 15-yard pass got the ball to the 39. Then he found Josh Britt in a seam in the Redskin defense. Britt broke across field and outran the Redskins for a 61-yard touchdown. The kick was blocked to keep the score at 27-21 with 1:06 left in the first half.
For the half, Philo was 13-of-17 for 181 yards. Cross was 13-of-23 for 188 yards.
Social Circle appeared to catch a break when a fumbled exchanged led to a much-needed turnover for the Redskin defense. The SC offense overcame a holding call that wiped out a 34-yard pass. Cross completed a 19-yard pass and a pass interference call on the Wolverines got the ball to midfield.
The drive stalled at the 40 and SC had to punt it away.
There Philo took command. He went up top and completed a 49-yard pass. Four plays later, he found Keon Rogers on a 34-yard wheel route for a touchdown and a 34-21 lead with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Social Circle went three-and-out and that is deadly against an offense directed by Philo.
He again went uptop on the Redskin defense 29-yard pass to the 43. A 17-yarder was followed by a 41-yard pass to the end zone for another score. Tyler Denny's kick made it 41-21 with 24 seconds left in the quarter.
Social Circle did not score in the second half. The loss drops the Redskins to 7-3 for the regular season and 2-1 in region play.
Prince Avenue moves to 9-0. The only close game they have had this season was against Monroe Area, 29-21.
Both teams will play at home in the first round of the A playoffs.
Philo finished the game 24-of-31 for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He had second half TD passes of 34 and 41 yards.
Logan Cross tossed three first half TDs but none in the second half. He finished 16-of-31 for 230 yards and one interception. The pick thwarted the Redskins best chance to score in the second half.
