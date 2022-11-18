TIGER — Social Circle’s season came to an end Friday night after a 42-0 loss to Rabun County in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Entering the second round for the first time since 2006 after their round one win over Whitefield Academy, the Redskins had their hands full against the undefeated Wildcats on the cold Friday night.
The scoring came early and often for the Wildcats as they were able to walk down the field on the Redskins defense multiple times through the first two quarters.
Rabun County quarterback Keegan Stover passed for two touchdowns early as he connected on both scores from 72 and 80 yards out.
The Wildcats scored two more touchdowns before the half on rushes from Jaden Gibson and Lang Widham.
The Redskins were able to get within 25 yards of a score one time during the first half after long rushes from Kam Durden moved the offense inside the ten-yard line.
The Redskins came out empty handed however as the Wildcat defense forced the turnover on downs to end the promising drive for Social Circle.
The Wildcats defense continued to apply pressure to Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross which made it even more difficult for the senior as the Redskins’ receivers struggled to gain separation for the majority of the game.
The Wildcats pushed two more scores across in the third quarter, both through the air and on the ground to as the Redskins trailed 42-0 halfway through the third quarter.
A long kickoff return moved the Redskins inside the Wildcat 30-yard line but the Rabun County defense continued its success as they forced a fumble from Cross to turn the ball.
With the beginning of the fourth quarter came the beginning of the running clock as the time began to tick on the Redskins season.
Both teams stayed stagnant in the fourth quarter as the clock ran down for the final.
The 42-0 loss in the second round caps a historic season for the Redskins, which showed them finishing with a 8-3 record as Social Circle had their best finish in over 15 years.
