Will Atha

Will Atha takes down the ball carrier in Social Circle’s loss to the top-seeded Rabun County in the second round of the playoffs. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

TIGER — Social Circle’s season came to an end Friday night after a 42-0 loss to Rabun County in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Entering the second round for the first time since 2006 after their round one win over Whitefield Academy, the Redskins had their hands full against the undefeated Wildcats on the cold Friday night.

