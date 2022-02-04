The Social Circle boys teams has grabbed all the headlines this winter with its sensational unbeaten run and No. 1 ranking.
But the Lady Redskins have been quietly cobbling together a solid season for themselves.
Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, they are 11-11 overall and alone in third place in Region 8-A Public at 6-3.
The team added another region win this past Tuesday with a 39-30 victory against Washington-Wilkes.
For a program that hasn’t had a winning season in more than a decade and is perennial cellar-dweller in league play, they are walking in rarified air.
With their final two games against the two teams in front of them in the league standings (Lake Oconee Academy and Commerce High School), the Lady Redskins could fall a couple of spots or finish as high as third in the region depending on the final outcomes of those contests.
Lake Oconee, unbeaten in the league and ranked among the top 10 in the state, already has a lock on the top spot.
The Lady Redskins lost a 50-47 heartbreaker to Commerce two weeks ago at home and are hoping for revenge on the road. But even a third-place finish gives them a decent path in the league tournament to earn an elusive spot in the state tournament.
Social Circle is led by third-year starter Taylor Favors, who was the team’s leading scorer with 13.3 points a game before a recent 58-36 win over Greene County.
Freshman sensation Jada Hyman, who was averaging 12.3 points, scored a career-best 30 points, nearly outscoring the opponent and likely taking over the top spot on the team.
She’s one of four freshmen on the roster, all of whom have either started or charted big minutes for the team this sdeason.
“They’ve really come through for us,” said Lady Redskins head coach Dave Labarrie. “They are so young so they aren’t spoiled yet. They just listen and go out and do what you ask them to do.”
For now, he’s asking them to get the program out of the region tournament and into the state playoffs.
