The Social Circle boys basketball team won 30 games this season. Unfortunately, the one loss is what will remain on their mind for a long time and not simply because the Redskins lost the game.
The Redskins fell 70-66 to Drew Charter (30-1) in the GHSA Class A Public Final Four at Valdosta State University.
The loss ended the team’s quest for perfection and history as SCHS was trying to become the first boys team in Walton County to win a GHSA basketball state championship.
Instead, it will be Drew Charter who will face Warren County for the GHSA Class A Public championship on Wednesday in Macon. The Screaming Devils (26-3) edged Manchester 49-48 Saturday afternoon in the other Final Four matchup.
Rubbing more salt into the wound of the loss was the fact what appeared to have been a scoring error which gave Drew Charter two additional first half points. GHSA director of media relations Steve Figueroa told The Walton Tribune via email Monday morning that National Federation of State High School rules do not permit a change in the game's outcome or to even call for the contest to be restarted. Figueroa also said the GHSA would not be releasing a statement about the scoring incident. Twitter and other social media sites have exploded with comments on the outcome.
The game was the most competitive of the season for Social Circle, which wasn’t a surprise as the teams entering the game with a combined 59-1 record. Drew Charter’s lone loss came to 7A Grayson in the first half of the season by 11 points.
It was another long trip for SCHS as they had to travel to Valdosta to face an opponent from Atlanta.
Redskin coach Taylor Jackson commented on the venue for the game via tweet earlier in the week saying “Our Final Four game is against an opponent that is 45 miles from our school…where do we play? 220 miles south.”
The Redskins also had a long road trip in the quarterfinals. While SCHS was a No. 1 seed as a region champion, the Redskins were part of a group of teams which had to travel for that round due to a coin flip.
The semifinal games for GHSA Class A Public were at a predetermined location set by the GHSA. The finals are in the Macon Coliseum.
The Redskins trailed by double digits in the first half as Drew Charter’s defensive pressure allowed for a 15-point lead for the Eagles.
SCHS began turning up the defensive pressure itself and had cut the deficit to 6 points at one point before going into halftime down 35-26.
SCHS could not get any closer than 6 points until the fourth quarter as KJ Reed’s two free throws with 7:29 to play pulled the Redskins to within 49-45.
Quin Jackson finally gave SCHS the lead for the first time since the first quarter with a layup for a 51-50 lead with five minutes left. It was the team’s first lead since the score was 5-4.
The teams went to overtime after KJ Reid’s potential game winner at the buzzer of regulation just missed.
The Eagles made two 3-pointers to start overtime and allowed them to keep the Redskins at arm’s length.
Beginning Sunday morning, social media accounts of SCHS fans and others began talking about the scoring error which gave Drew Charter extra points meaning the Redskins would have led by 2 after regulation.
