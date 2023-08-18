Morgan County scored on its first drive and it continued from there in beating Social Circle in the season opener Friday night in Madison as the Bulldogs beat the Redskins 41-7.
Morgan County scored three touchdowns in the first half to go up 20-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Morgan County scored on its first drive and it continued from there in beating Social Circle in the season opener Friday night in Madison as the Bulldogs beat the Redskins 41-7.
Morgan County scored three touchdowns in the first half to go up 20-0.
The Redskins trailed 27-0 in the third quarter
They finally got a score in the fourth quarter when Kam Durden scored on a TD run. Preston Guy had the kick to make it 27-7.
Morgan County answered with two touchdowns. The second made it 41-7 with 5:46 left in the game.
Social Circle was unable to muster up any more offense and the Bulldogs walked away with the win.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.