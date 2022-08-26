Social Circle got a much needed win Friday night at Redskins Stadium, beating East Jackson 25-0.
Quarterback Logan Cross was big, completing 20 of 26 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
The Redskin defense pitched a shutout, getting two interceptions, one being returned for 73 yards and a touchdown right before half.
Will Atha got the second pick to stop the Eagles first drive of the second half. The Redskins also got turnovers on downs in the second half to keep the shutout intact.
After an exchange of punts to start the game, Social Circle got an explosive play when Cross hit Mason Moore on a slant that went for 30 yards to the East Jackson 18. On third-and-6 from the 14, Cross bought time in the pocket and it worked. DaShon Hyman broke clear over the middle. He took the pass into the endzone for a 14-yard TD pass.
The extra point kick by Guy was wide but Social Circle led 6-0 with 5:01 left in the first quarter.
East Jackson quarterback Drew Richardson completed a pair of passes for 36 yards, the latter going for 27 to the SC 39. There the Redskins stiffened. On third down, Lucas Langley sacked Richardson for an 8-yard loss and the Eagles had to punt.
Social Circle got a first down on its first play, a 13-yard pass to Hyman to the EJ 48. The Redskins went no further and had to punt.
East Jackson had issues with flags in the first half, with four for 25 yards. The Redskins lined up offsides on a fourth-and-seven, but the Eagles opted to punt anyway on the fourth-and-two.
Social Circle struggle to run the ball and its best drive of the half also had a pair of motion flags, but Cross kept bailing out the Redskins with
his pin point passing. On a 73-yard drive, Cross completed 7 of 9 passes for 83 yards, overcoming the flags and three negative runs plays. The completions went to Hyman for 14 yards, Moore for 14, back to Hyman for 7 to pick up a first down on a third-and-five at the EJ 38. He later had an 18-yard completion to Aman Johnson to get into scoring territory.
Following another negative play, Cross found Hyman on a crossing route for a 27-yard TD pass. The Redskins wentfor two, but the pass fell incomplete. The Redskins led 12-0 with 4:12 left in the first half.
Cross continued his big night with another long pass to Moore, this one, a fly route, went for 56 yards to EJ 23 with 1:30 left in the half. This set up another pass to Moore on a post in the end zone. The perfect strike went for a 21-yard TD pass and a 18-0 lead. Guy added the extra point for a 19-0 ladwith 1:15 left before the half.
Cross, for the half, was 16-of-21 for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Social Circle was not done, though.
East Jackson was trying to get back in it before the half ended, but Richardson overthrew a pass and it went into the arms of Grayson Jenkins at the SC 23. A convoy quickly formed and Jenkins was able to get around the end. At about the EJ 30, he had the pursuers beat and romped home for a 73-yard interception return. It was the biggest play of his high school career.
A try for two missed, but the Redskins were now up 25-0 with 18 seconds left in the half.
Penalties thwarted Social Circle in the third quarter. They were hit for seven flags for 89 yards. Three were major flags including a facemask and two unsportsmanlike for extra shoving.
The Redskin defense, however, made amends by getting an interception from Will Atha to stop the Eagles first drive of the second half which had reached the SC 32.
Cross completed three passes fror 58 yards to overcome two of the flags but a fumble lost stopped the drive.
East Jackson was stopped on a fourth down and a yard as the Redskin defense came up with a play at the SC 47 with under five minutes to play.
East Jackson ran off about five plus minutes to start the fourth quarter but a sack by Sean Crews backed the Eagles up. They went for it on fourth-and-18 but Richardson's pass fell incomplete. Social Circle took over at its own 37.
The plan with 6:30 left was to run the ball and run the clock. They killed two minutes to get the game down to 3:52, still up 25-0.
Social Circle improves 1-1. They travel to George Walton Academy next Friday in Monroe. East Jackson falls to 0-2.
