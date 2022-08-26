Redskins

The Redskins defense was dominant all night as they pushed East Jackson around on each possession. 

 Cassie Jones photos | MAK Photography

Social Circle got a much needed win Friday night at Redskins Stadium, beating East Jackson 25-0.

Quarterback Logan Cross was big, completing 20 of 26 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

