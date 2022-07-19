The game was on the line and Social Circle’s best defender was on the bench.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 7:08 pm
The game was on the line and Social Circle’s best defender was on the bench.
Head coach Rob Patton faced a difficult decision.
The Redskins were leading Oglethorpe County by a touchdown with the fourth quarter winding down and the Patriots driving for the potential tying or go-ahead score.
Patton decided to go for the win, so he sent in Mason Moore, the Redskins starting safety who’d spent much of the game nursing a shoulder and hip injury.
On his first play back, Moore chased down an Oglethorpe running back, stopping him at the three-yard line. On the next play, he not only broke up a pass but crashed to the ground on his ailing hip with the ball and a game-saving interception.
“We needed a spark and he gave it to us,” Patton said. “He’s a game changer for us.”
It was one of three interceptions
for Moore on the year to go along with his five fumble recoveries. He finished third on the team in tackles with 87.
But he was equally effective on the other side of the ball.
He finished second on the team in reception yards with 518, not far behind teammate K.J. Reid, who led the county in receiving.
He led Social Circle in TD catches with eight.
With Reid gone, Moore will likely emerge as the go-to guy of best friend and two-time county passing champ Logan Cross.
At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds with good speed and sure hands, he’s an inviting target.
“He’s experienced and he knows what to do,” Patton said. “He gets open, and if it’s thrown to him, he’s going to find a way to catch it.”
Besides making plays on the field, the third-year returning starter is being counted for leadership.
“He’s a vocal guy,” Patton said. “He really helps motivate and push his teammates.”
Mason was the heart of the Redskins baseball team that reached the state final four last spring and compiled the most wins in school history.
He led the team and county in batting (.463) and home runs (six) and was third in RBI with 39. Barring injury, Moore is expected to be a key contributor to what could be an outstanding Redskins football team.
Email: sports@waltontribune.com
David Johnson is a correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
