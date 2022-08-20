Mason Moore

Social Circle senior Mason Moore (5) goes up and hauls in a big catch Friday night against Morgan County. 

 Cassie Jones photos | MAK Photography

Social Circle’s deep and experienced Air Raid offense, led by senior quarterback Logan Cross, entered the new season with lofty expectations.

 But the Redskins never got off the ground in their season opener Friday night, falling hard to Morgan County 42-18 at Redskins Stadium.

