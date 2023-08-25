Jude Nelson

Jude Nelson runs down the field while pursued by East Jackson defenders. 

 Cassie Jones photos | MAK Photography

COMMERCE — Social Circle dug itself out of an early hole only to be buried by an avalanche of errors in a 42-14 loss to East Jackson Friday night in Commerce.

 The Redskin drop to 0-2 on the young season after allowing 40-plus points for the second straight week.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.