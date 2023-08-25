COMMERCE — Social Circle dug itself out of an early hole only to be buried by an avalanche of errors in a 42-14 loss to East Jackson Friday night in Commerce.
The Redskin drop to 0-2 on the young season after allowing 40-plus points for the second straight week.
Behind the pin-point passing of sophomore quarterback Drew Richardson, who completed all 11 of his attempts in the first half, East Jackson jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Redskins defense regrouped and held the Eagles scoreless for the next two quarters while the offense made up the deficit, tying the game on a 1-yard TD plunge by Kam Durden and a pass from Sean Crews to Luke Cross for the two-point conversion with 8:47 left in the third.
But just before the third quarter ended, disaster struck as Crews fumbled at the end of a run and East Jackson cornerback scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 70 yards untouched for what turned out the be the winning points.
The Eagles then forced a three-and-out and Preston Guy’s punt was partially blocked and recovered by East Jackson at the Redskins 36. Richardson, who didn’t complete a pass in the second half, used his legs, scrambling for 32 yards on the first play and up the middle from two yards to put his team up 28-14.
The misery was just beginning for the Redskins.
Their next two possessions ended with another fumble, which the Eagles turned into a touchdown in just six plays, and another blocked punt, which East Jackson linebacker Matthew Rolling returned 20 yards for the game’s final points.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-0, giving them a chance to snap a streak of 13 straight non-winning seasons and avenging a 25-0 loss to Social Circle last fall.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and moved 75 yards in 12 plays. Richardson completed four passes for 51 yards and carried the final two for a score.
The Redskins appeared to be driving for a tying score but receiver Brycen Moses was stripped of the ball after a 9-yard completion and and East Jackson recovered at its own 42.
Nine plays later, Richardson completed his fourth pass of the drive to Jamarion Parks for an 8-yard scoring strike.
Social Circle finally got its offense rolling on the next possession, sparked by a 59-yard connection from Crews to Sawyer Parr. But the drive stalled at the 18 and the Redskins settled for a 35-yard field goal by Preston Guy.
The Redskins moved inside the red zone for the second time of the half to the 15. But a penalty ended their chances of a touchdown and Guy added his second field goal of the night, this time from 38 yards, with 24 seconds left in the half to draw his team within eight points at intermission.
Social Circle will play at home next Friday for the first this season when it hosts intra-county rival George Walton.
