Despite their perfect record in 2021-22, the Social Circle High School boys basketball team has been fighting for respect.
The Redskins may have finally gotten it Wednesday night. SCHS (30-0) went on the road and defeating Calhoun County 88-77 in a battle of perfect teams. While there still remains some unfinished business for coach Jackson Taylor’s team, Wednesday’s win had to be satisfying.
Social Circle had six players in double figures Wednesday as KJ Reid paced the Redskins with 21 points while Amarion Russell added 15. Tyrhell Branch scored 14 points with Petey Baynes adding 12 and Lamarius Jackson scoring 10.
Despite its historic season, many believed SCHS was the underdog in this matchup.
Some statewide polls had the Redskins as the No. 4 team in Class A Public so players were looking to prove their worth with the Elite 8 road game at Calhoun County.
Up next is a Final Four matchup with Drew Charter of Atlanta. The Eagles (29-1) are also enjoying a historic season with their lone loss coming back in November to 7A Grayson by 11 points.
The Region 6-A champs defeated Wilkinson County 52-49 on Wednesday in its Elite 8 contest. Drew Charter also survived a narrow 64-60 in the Sweet 16 against Dooly County.
The Final Four matchup will require long trips for both schools as they venture to Valdosta State University for an 8 p.m. Saturday matchup.
SCHS also solidifies its spot as the only team left who is undefeated in the entire state.
Head coach Taylor Jackson highlighted how accomplishing this feat represents the players’ commitment to being successful on the basketball court.
“It’s really just a byproduct of us and the work we do every single day,” Jackson said. “It’s definitely been tough. Whether we were 20-10 or even 0-30, the journey and the camaraderie is what we’ve trying to instill. And the boys have just bought in. This is a seasoned group and being 30-0 is just a fruit of that work.”
Wednesday’s matchup was a lot closer for the Redskins than their contests prior in the state playoffs.
Even so, multiple players stepped up when their team needed it most.
All Redskins contributing to the winning effort is what Jackson said has fueled this season’s success all year long.
“We have kids who can shoot and kids who can finish at the rim,” Jackson said. “Having a balanced scoring makes it really tough to guard us. And, if a guy has an off night, he’s got so much behind him. We’re just really clicking on offense and it’s been fun.”
According to Jackson, Wednesday’s road game at Calhoun County served as a “blessing in disguise” in preparation for another road trip the Redskins will have to make this season.
Even so, Jackson believes his team will be ready and motivated for the challenge Drew Charter presents.
“Drew Charter has been the team that has been in front of us the entire year in a certain number of polls. So, we have been chasing them. I feel like our kids still have the mindset that ‘[Drew Charter] is still the comparison.’ I think we’re going to be dialed in and focused with still a lot to prove with the game against Drew Charter. They’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”
Covington News sports editor Phillip Hubbard contributed to this story.
