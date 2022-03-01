For the second state tournament game in a row, the Social Circle Redskins eclipsed 100 points in their 107-25 domination of Clinch County on Saturday, at home.
As a result of the win, the Redskins advance to the Elite 8 – the first quarterfinal appearance in school history.
And, reminiscent of the 114-36 win in round one of the GHSA Class A-Public state playoffs, Social Circle received contributions from everyone in Saturday’s win.
Six players scored double digit points, too.
KJ Reid led the way with 20 points whereas Tyrhell Branch tallied 19, Amarion Russell had 18, Cam Gaither and Quin Jackson contributed 13 points apiece and Lamarius Jacksons recorded 11 points.
Social Circle’s 107 points marks the sixth time the Redskins have scored at least 90 points and the third time this season that they scored 100-plus.
Now, the Redskins will hit the road for the first time in this year’s state playoffs and a formidable foe awaits. They’ll face fellow No. 1 seed Calhoun County out of Region 1-A on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Social Circle will be the road team courtesy of a universal coin flip by the GHSA that determined the bottom half of the bracket would host in the event the same seeded teams met.
In its first two rounds Calhoun County defeated its opponents 101-58 in round one and Macon County 97-65 in round two.
Both teams enter the matchup undefeated, too.
Coach Taylor Jackson said his team entered the Sweet 16 contest without a ton of knowledge about Clinch County.
“They had played less than 20 games, and seemed to be athletic enough to make the game a challenge,” Jackson said. “Clinch County had upset their 1-seed in the region tournament, and then gave eventual region champion Charlton County all they wanted in the region championship game. Then they were able to go on the road and defeat Wheeler County. I thought that their athleticism, combined with multiple guys that could create and make their own shots, could keep the game competitive.”
Yet once the game begin, it was all in the favor of the Redskins.
“We got off to the most ideal start possible,” Jackson said. “Our guys have really been focused in our press, and essentially every three pointer we shot went in during the first quarter. A 40-point quarter is nearly unheard of in high school, so I was really proud that we were able to dominate both offensively and defensively to get so close to that mark. The guys stayed locked in throughout the entire night, and we were able to easily take care of business. I was really proud of Amarion Russell. He really stepped up offensively, taking the ball to rim and also hitting some tough looks.”
Things will likely be different in the Elite 8 contest with Calhoun County. Both teams enter with perfect records both overall and in their respective regions.
“They remind me a lot of us,” Jackson said. “They have really good guard play and can really shoot the basketball. They have a lot of guys who can score. They press and play solid man-to-man defense to try and get you out of your sets. And they are very fast. Those are big factors why they are also undefeated. We will have to be very disciplined and focused in order to go on the road and win. But it should be a very exciting game.”
Walton Tribune sports editor Chris Bridges contributed to this story.
