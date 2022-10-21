MONTICELLO — The Redskins blasted Jasper County 30-0 Friday night in its region opener.
The win moves Social Circle to 6-2 on the season and 1-0 in the region.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
MONTICELLO — The Redskins blasted Jasper County 30-0 Friday night in its region opener.
The win moves Social Circle to 6-2 on the season and 1-0 in the region.
Quarterback Logan Cross tossed four touchdown passes. Two went to DaShon Hyman for 15 and 50 yards. The other two went to Mason Moore, 12 yards; and Jude Nelson, 15 yards.
The Redskin defense played well, with a safety on the opening drive for a 2-0 lead.
They also had sacks by Phillip Baynes and Amon Johnson.
“Special teams was lights out,” SC Coach Rob Patton said. “Our defense did a great job keeping them backed up. Very proud of our players for the work they have put in.
“Defense played with physicality and earned this shutout.”
Social Circle has to take care of traditional rival Oglethorpe County. They play the Patriots next week in Lexington.
The Redskins are now 6-2 on the season and, in late October, at last 1-0 in region play.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.