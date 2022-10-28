DaShon Hyman

DaShon Hyman slips a Patriot tackle for extra yards as he dashes down the field in Friday’s game in Lexington. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

LEXINGTON — The Social Circle High School Redskins continued their successful campaign for the postseason with a dominant win over longtime rival and region opponent Oglethorpe County, defeating the Patriots 48-12 on the road.

SCHS simply overwhelmed Oglethorpe, running up and down the field against the outmatched Patriots.

