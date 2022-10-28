LEXINGTON — The Social Circle High School Redskins continued their successful campaign for the postseason with a dominant win over longtime rival and region opponent Oglethorpe County, defeating the Patriots 48-12 on the road.
SCHS simply overwhelmed Oglethorpe, running up and down the field against the outmatched Patriots.
Logan Cross was 14 of 17 for 305 uyards and five touchdowns. DaShon Hyman had four catches for 132 yards, while the Redskins defense had three interceptions.
Kam Durden had 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jude Nelson had two touchdown catches.
The victory gives Social Circle a second region win in as many weeks and now sets up the 7-2 Redskins, unbeaten in the region, for a showdown next week against region opponent Prince Avenue Christian School, which is also undefeated in region play and, as one of the top-ranked teams in the state, is heavily favored to win the region outright.
