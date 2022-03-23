For all the hoopla surrounding the Social Circle boys basketball team this year, another Redskins squad has quietly been making a run at its own state title.
With a 3-1 win over Commerce recently, the Lady Redskins soccer team not only snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers and put themselves in position to win the region title, they found themselves sitting atop the state rankings for the first time in school history.
“It’s been exciting around here,” said head coach Heather Richardson, in her fifth season at the helm of the program. “Frankly, knowing what we had this year, I’m not too surprised. I think we’re doing what I thought we’d be doing.”
What they’re doing is dominating with a senior-heavy roster, most of whom are multi-year starters, and some plucky and talented underclassmen.
Social Circle was 13-1 overall and 7-1 in Region 8-A Private heading into this week’s action. It’s averaging nearly seven goals a game while allowing less than one.
Nine wins were by shutout.
The only loss was to nemesis and region rival Commerce, which had blanked the Redskins 10-0 in two meetings last spring. In their first showdown this season, which featured the top-ranked teams in the state, the Tigers won again, but only 5-4, with three of their goals coming on penalty kicks.
“We actually felt good after than game,” Richardson said. “Considering they only scored what I would call two real goals against us, we looked at it and thought, we can fix this.”
In the rematch two Thursdays ago, Commerce jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game on a goal by super sophomore Ivy Tolbert. It would be its only points.
Just before halftime, the Redskins tied the game on a shot by freshman Alana Ferguson, who had just returned after playing in the state basketball tournament.
Senior Tess Preston scored what proved to be the winning goal early in the second half and sophomore Peyton Brooks added some insurance later in the game.
Although it didn’t impact the outcome of the game, Brooks’ points could determine the region winner. If both teams win out, the first tiebreaker is margin of victory head-to-head, which the Redskins would win by virtue of the extra goal.
Social Circle will be heavily favored to sweep the rest of its schedule, which includes five region games.
Then comes the state playoffs, where the Redskins have stumbled the past couple of appearances.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs,” Richardson said. “But right now, we’re just focused on getting through the rest of the season.”
