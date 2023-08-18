An hour and a half before kickoff, cars were backed up on Guthrie Cemetery Road to get into the parking lot at Walnut Grove for the football season opener.
Fresh off an historic 2022 season, Warriors fans were excited to see what 2023 had to offer. They left disappointed as Class A Jasper County won 20-18, avenging last year’s 30-0 shutout to open the season.
It was only one game, but the Warriors showed the impact of losing 25 seniors to graduation.
Gone is quarterback Ashton Adams, who compiled over 2,000 yards and set school record for most passing yards in a season, all but one receiver who caught his passes, and the entire offensive line that protected him.
The lone returner is junior Emadd Howard, who set a school single-season rushing record with 1,236 yards.
Neither record appears to be in jeopardy.
Howard was held to just 40 yards on 13 carries and first-year quarterback Reid Fagan completed just one pass for 26 yards and was intercepted twice.
The offense struggled getting off a snap from center, holding onto the ball, and providing running room for the backs. The defense gave up too many big plays.
In the first half alone, the Hurricanes scored on runs of 22, 22, and 61 yards to take a 20-0 lead at intermission.
To their credit, the Warriors never quit. They held the Hurricanes scoreless in the second half and scored three times.
Reid scored on a 2-yard run after a Jasper fumble at its own six. He scored again on a 23-yard run, set up by 32-yard punt return by Josh Pearl, who also had two interceptions.
On the Hurricanes next possession, a bad snap on a punt set the Warriors up at the Jasper 12. Howard carried three straight times, scoring on a 2-yard run to draw his team within two points with 6:26 left in the fourth.
But a bad snap on the two-point conversion attempt kept them from tying the game
The Warriors had their chances. They intercepted a pass on the third play of the game and drove 32 yards before being forced to punt.
Sophomore Jackson Andrews, who was among the few bright spots, averaging nearly 40 yards a punt, was roughed, giving the Warriors at shot at a first down, but they came up a yard short.
It took Jasper just two plays to get on the scoreboard, sparked by a 43-yard run by Jalen Stewart and a 22-yard TD jaunt on a pitch right to Kaidon Whidby.
Midway through the second, the Warriors were buried on their own one after a punt. Fagan called his own number on three straight plays, but he fumbled on a 9-yard gain that would have given the Warriors a first down.
Instead, the Hurricanes took over at the Walnut Grove 16. A penalty and negative rush push them back to the 22. From there, Chevy Sands went the distance, and a two-point conversion made it 14-0.
Just before halftime, Walnut Grove recovered back-to-back Jasper fumbles but couldn’t take advantage.
The first was after a punt, giving it the ball at the 13. But after a holding penalty and a sack, the were forced to kick it away on fourth-and-22.
Jasper gave the ball back three plays later, setting the Warriors up at the Hurricanes 30. But Walnut Grove immediately fumbled it back.
Two plays later, Sands scored his second TD on a 61-yard run with less than 20 seconds left in the half.
The Warriors will be off next week before hosting Chattahoochee County on September 1.
