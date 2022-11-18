STOCKBRIDGE — Walnut Grove’s dream season ended in nightmarish fashion on a frigid Friday night in Henry County as Stockbridge defeated the Warriors 38-6 in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Trailing 16-0 after a brutal first half in which they fumbled three times but allowed just a single offensive touchdown, the Warriors were still in the game when the second half began.
But the Tigers offense exploded for 22 points in the third to go up 38-0, forcing a running clock in the fourth.
Walnut avoided the shutout after the Tigers fumbled inside their five and A.J. Chafin recovered at the two. After being stuff on three running plays, senior quarterback Ashton Adams connected with Landen Moss for a 2-yard TD pass with 5:03 left.
The loss hardly overshadowed what was the best season in school history. The Warriors set school records for most wins in a season and, for the first time in school history, earned a first-round playoff game and won a postseason game. They ended the year at 9-3.
But they were finally overmatched against the Region 5-AAAA champs, who overwhelmed the Warriors with blazing speed.
In the decisive third, Stockbridge scored on runs of 34 and 40 yards and had a third TD set up by a 74-yard scamper.
Junior running back Jayden Scott scored two touchdowns and finished with 116 yards on just 10 carries.
Meanwhile, the Warriors could never get the offensive moving against a defense that had recorded three shutouts and were allowing just 13 points a game.
The were held to 175 total yards. Adams, who set a school record for passing, managed just seven completions and 85 yards. Emadd Howard, who averaged over 100 yards a game, was held to just 16 on nine carries.
Stockbridge took an early lead into the locker room after a sloppy first half in which the teams combined for four fumbles and a blocked punt.
The Warriors fumbled on three consecutive possessions but only gave up one score when Stockbridge defensive back Shelton Lewis scooped up an Emadd Howard fumble, his second in two carries, and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Kayden Miller blocked the PAT for the Warriors after blocking a punt at the end of the Tigers first possession.
Walnut Grove took the ensuing kickoff and drove from its own 25 to the Stockbridge six, sparked by a pair of completions from Adams to Nolan Yancey on back-to-back wheel routes totaling 62 yards.
But on first-and-goals from the six, Yancey took a direct snap, burst up the middle and had the ball stripped and the Tigers recovered.
The Warriors defense held. But after the offense went three-and-out, the Tigers took over at their own 49 and went the distance in just four plays, culminated by a 30-yard TD pass from Cobey Thompkins to Lewis.
Over the final three minutes of the half, the Warriors gave up punt returns of 68 and 42 yards. They forced a fumble on the first and recovered with 1:33 to play. But they couldn’t run out the clock and Stockbridge closed out the half with a 40-yard field goal by Preston Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.