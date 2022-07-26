Justin Pressley

Walnut Grove defensive end Justin Pressley is the latest edition to the Walton Tribune’s Elite 11 for the 2022 Football season. Pressley is one of the strongest players in Walton County and is already drawing recruiting attention from Mercer University. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

At some point last year, they just quit measuring. 

In workouts before the 2021 season, Walnut Groves Justin Pressley became the first member of the football team to join the 1,000-pound club, an honor earned when a player’s combined max in bench press, squats, and power clean total 1,000 pounds or more.

