At some point last year, they just quit measuring.
In workouts before the 2021 season, Walnut Groves Justin Pressley became the first member of the football team to join the 1,000-pound club, an honor earned when a player’s combined max in bench press, squats, and power clean total 1,000 pounds or more.
The Warriors defensive end has continued to get bigger, adding 20-pounds to his frame, and even stronger.
So much so that coaches no longer test him to determine his max lifts in certain categories.
“There’s really no point in it,” said Walnut Grove head coach Robert Andrews. “Once you’re over 1,000, you don’t necessarily want to try to get higher because you’re risking injury.”
And the last thing Andrews wants is his defensive stalwart getting hurt before he even takes the field for opening kickoff next month. A third-year starter, Pressley is among the leaders of a unit that is looking for vast improvement.
Walnut Grove allowed a generous 25 points a game last season, in part because an offense that struggled to hold onto the ball and averaged less than 10 a game. While Pressley can’t do much to help his team improved its scoring, he’s personally taking it upon himself to create a stinger defense.
“As a senior, he’s an experienced leader for us,” Andrews said. “He’s improved every year, and we expected the same thing this year.”
At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds with great speed and quickness, Pressley could easily step back and play linebacker. If fact, it’s where he could possibly end up at the next level.
But he’s become a fixture at end for the Warriors, where he can both stuff the run and rush the quarterback.
“He’s a team player, and we don’t have anybody else that can play the edge like him. It’s a spot he’s stepped into and is comfortable there.”
He’ll also spend some time at tight end on offense as well as on nearly every special teams unit.
“He’s one of those guys who never comes off the field,” Smith said.
But it’s on defense where he’ll make his biggest mark.
“He’s got great physicality,” Smith said, “Some people like to measure that by a person’s size. But Justin’s plays full speed is so explosive and violent with his hands. He can be a dominant player.”
