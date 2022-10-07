Walnut Grove had a comfortable homecoming win Friday night, blasting East Hall 35-8 at Warriors Stadium.
Walnut Grove had a comfortable homecoming win Friday night, blasting East Hall 35-8 at Warriors Stadium.
Walnut Grove manhandled East Hall in the first half. The Warriors outgained the Vikings 278 total yards to 3.
The domination led Walnut Grove to lead 21-0 at the half. It would have been more but the Warriors had two touchdowns called back by penalties. They also had two lost fumbles inside the Vikings 30.
The Warriors offensive line paved the way for the Warriors to do basically whatever they wanted, either by run or pass.
Quarterback Ashton Adams completed 8 of 14 passes for 129 yards. They also rushed for 149 yards that produced three short touchdown runs. All were three yards. Two came from Emadd Howard and one from Isaac Mulkey. Brendan Hamrick had three extra point kicks for the 21-0 lead.
Walnut Grove took control on its second possession. They went 77 yards in 12 plays, capped off by Mulkey’s 3-yard touchdown run. Hamrick’s kick made it 7-0.
East Hall could do nothing on offense with five three and outs in the first half.
Walnut Grove got good field position after the third punt and covered the distance in seven plays. Howard scored on a 3-yard run.
The fifth punt led to another short scoring drive. The Warriors went 66 yards in nine plays, running the ball eight times. Howard had the score for a 21-0 lead.
The Warriors extended the lead to 35-0 in the third quarter. Adams had touchdown passes of 33 and 25 yards. The first went to Landen Moss. The second went to Mulkey on a crossing route.
East Hall would score on a late drive aginast the Warriors’ reserves, long after the contest was decided.
The Region 8-AAAA win moves Walnut Grove to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
The Warriors will be on the road next week against Cherokee Bluff.
