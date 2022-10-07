Isaac Mulkey

Walnut Grove’s Isaac Mulkey (11) rumbles for a big fourth down conversion deep in East Hall territory late in the first quarter.  The run lead to a new set of downs and the Warriors’ first touchdown of the game, also punched in by Mulkey. 

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

Walnut Grove had a comfortable homecoming win Friday night, blasting East Hall 35-8 at Warriors Stadium.

Walnut Grove manhandled East Hall in the first half. The Warriors outgained the Vikings 278 total yards to 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.