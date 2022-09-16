Cedar Shoals used big plays in the second half to spoil Walnut Grove’s belated home opener as the Jaguars outscored the Warriors 35-28..
The Jaguars had a 75-yard kickoff return and two long touchdown passes to outpace the Warriors and snap their three-game winning streak, giving them their first loss of the season and their first loss in their opening region matchup.
Despite the loss, Walnut Grove quarterback Ashton Adams had a strong game, finishing 10 for 15 with 90 yards and rushing for 76 yards. Lead rusher Emadd Howard had 80 rushing yards on the night.
Walnut Grove opened the scoring on a 69-yard drive in 10 plays, capped by Issac Mulkey’s 17-yard touchdown run. Brendan Hemrick’s kick made it 7-0 with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Ashton Adams completed four passes for 28 yards on the drive and ran for another 20 to set up Mulkey’s run.
Cedar Shoals tied the game with a 38-yard, seven play drive following a Warriors’ fumble. The Jaguars punched it in on a 2-yard run to knot the game at 7 apiece with 9:35 left in the second quarter.
A roughing the kicker penalty on Cedar Shoals turned a punt into a first down for Walnut Grove at the Jaguar 47. Noland Yancy then took the ball and sped 47 yards for the touchdown. Hemricks’ kick make it 14-7 with 7:03 in the second quarter.
Seemingly content to run out the clock while pinned at their own 6, Cedar Shoals suddenly switched gears and threw a long pass after the Warriors took a time out to try and preserve time for a potential punt. Instead, the Jaguars connected on a 94-yard pass for a touchdown to
tie the game at 14 only 40 seconds before halftime.
In the second half, the Warriors snatched the momentum by recovering an onside kick to start the third quarter, leading to a 21-yard touchdown run by Emadd Howard.
But Cedar Shoals answered immediately, returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to once again tie the game with their own third touchdown. The score was 21-21 only two minutes into the second half.
Cedar Shoals finally took its first lead of the game late in the quarter with a 9-yard run by Kadus Scott, capping a 74-yard drive to go up 28-21 with 2:49 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Mandrell Glenn completed four passes for 63 yards on the drive.
The Jaguars didn’t let up after that. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Glenn connected on another long pass, this one for 73 yards, for another touchdown to put Cedar Shoals up 35-21 with only eight minutes left in the game.
The Warriors weren’t out of it yet, though, as they fought to mount a comeback from two scores down. Adams would connect with Cassius Vaughn on a 15-yard touchdown pass to bring the score within one possession with 2:14 left in the game.
Sadly, the Warriors were unable to tie the game and lost their first game of the season, falling to Cedar Shoals to start the region schedule 0-1 and the overall season 3-1.
After just one game at home all season, Walnut Grove will be back on the road next Friday against East Forsyth looking to regain momentum before returning to region play.
