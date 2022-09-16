Ashton Adams

Walnut Grove quarterback Ashton Adams draws back to pass as the Jaguars try to reach him in the pocket. 

 Melinda Pease | MP Sports Pics

Cedar Shoals used big plays in the second half to spoil Walnut Grove’s belated home opener as the Jaguars outscored the Warriors 35-28..

The Jaguars had a 75-yard kickoff return and two long touchdown passes to outpace the Warriors and snap their three-game winning streak, giving them their first loss of the season and their first loss in their opening region matchup.

