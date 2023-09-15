Walnut Grove was unable to overcome its own mistakes as it fell 14-6 to Cedar Shoals.
Neither team scored in the first quarter as both the Warriors and the Jaguars emphasized defense against each other’s passing attack, defanging one another and keeping the end zones empty.
Meanwhile, neither team could get anything going on the ground, making it clear a long night could be in store for both Walnut Grove and Cedar Shoals alike.
The stalemate seemed to break in Walnut Grove’s favor when Jake Moss recovered the ball from Cedar Shoals at the Jaguars’ 27, but the Warriors promptly lost 15 yards on the following play.
The Warriors finally reached the end zone midway through the second quarter when quarterback Reid Fagan dashed 20 yards for a touchdown. The kick sailed wide to leave the Warriors with a 6-0 lead with 6:58 left in the first half.
That missing extra point would haunt the Warriors, as Cedar Shoals stormed back into contention with an 18-yard touchdown run by Anthony Hubbard. The Jaguars’ kick was good to give them a one-point edge at 7-6 over Walnut Grove.
The two teams once again struggled in the third quarter, which saw no scores from either team, but it was due to the defenses than to the penalty flags. Between the two teams, the refs threw 23 flags in the third quarter alone.
In the fourth quarter, still down by a single point, Reid Fagan, who was the highlight of the Warriors’ effort all night, tried to put the team on his back and carry them over the goal line, but unfortunately this time he tried to do too much.
With only 7:07 left in the game, Fagan attempted an errant pass that fell into a Jaguar defender’s hands for an interception that left Cedar Shoals’ slim lead intact.
Yet the Warriors fought on. They stopped a Cedar Shoals drive in the red zone, recovering the ball at their own 2-yard line with 5:12 still to go.
Penalties remained a chief concern for both teams, with more than 30 yellow hankies on the field by that point.
Such mistakes caught up with Walnut Grove eventually and they were unable to stop Cedar Shoals the next time around, as the Jaguars scored a 1-yard touchdown to go up 14-6 after the kick.
It was more than enough. Walnut Grove never scored again, and three more flags on the night meant the game saw more penalties than points scored between the two teams.
Walnut Grove is now 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in the region, while Cedar Shoals improved to 1-1 in the region with an overall record of 1-3 as well.
Walnut Grove will be at home next week against East Forsyth as the Warriors look to try and right the ship on the season just one year after celebrating their best season in school history.
