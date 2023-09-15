Walnut Grove Sports Stock Photo web card
Brett Fowler | The Tribune

Walnut Grove was unable to overcome its own mistakes as it fell 14-6 to Cedar Shoals.

Neither team scored in the first quarter as both the Warriors and the Jaguars emphasized defense against each other’s passing attack, defanging one another and keeping the end zones empty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.